Audi says new A2 e-tron will be its most efficient vehicle yet

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The 140kW version equipped with the optional Efficiency Package has a preliminary WLTP energy consumption of 12.8kWh/100km.

Audi has revealed new technical details of the upcoming A2 e-tron, claiming it will be the most energy-efficient production model in the German marque’s history.

The 140kW version equipped with the optional Efficiency Package has a preliminary WLTP energy consumption of 12.8kWh/100km. A key contributor is aerodynamics, with the A2 e-tron recording a drag coefficient of 0.24 — the lowest of any Audi compact model.

Its rounded front end, flowing roofline and sharply tapered rear are designed to reduce drag, while active grille shutters remain closed during normal driving to improve efficiency, opening only when extra cooling is needed. Air curtains and revised airflow management around the wheel arches further reduce aerodynamic resistance.

According to Audi, these measures all help cut energy consumption by as much as 0.9kWh/100km compared with an A2 e-tron without the Efficiency Package.

The EV's rounded front end, flowing roofline and sharply tapered rear are designed to reduce drag. (Audi)

Powering the A2 e-tron is a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack with a cell-to-pack design that integrates the cells directly into the battery housing for improved packaging. LFP batteries are also known for their durability and can be routinely charged to 100% without significantly affecting long-term lifespan. They also don’t require the addition of any rare earth elements.

The electric drivetrain features a permanently excited synchronous motor paired with silicon carbide power electronics, which reduce electrical losses, particularly during everyday driving and under partial load. Audi has also introduced a lower-friction transmission and a tall 10.2:1 gear ratio to improve efficiency at higher speeds.

Software enhancements and thermal management also play a role. Audi says a specially adapted cooling strategy improves wallbox charging efficiency to 89.6%, reducing energy losses during charging, while advanced battery management software monitors battery health and optimises performance over time.

The A2 e-tron will also support bidirectional charging. Vehicle-to-Load functionality allows external electrical devices to be powered from the car, while Vehicle-to-Home enables the battery to supply electricity to a compatible household energy system using an approved charging unit.

Audi will unveil the A2 e-tron in the northern hemisphere autumn of 2026, when it will become the brand’s all-electric entry-level model in the compact segment.