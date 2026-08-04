McMurtry Spéirling Pure to make public debut at Monterey Car Week

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The 1,350kg Spéirling Pure can sprint from 0-100km/h in 1.55 seconds and reach a top speed of 305km/h. Picture:

The production version of the McMurtry Spéirling Pure will make its global public debut at The Quail, a motorsports gathering in California on August 14, giving enthusiasts their first opportunity to see the electric hypercar before customer deliveries later this year.

The Spéirling Pure will be displayed at the McMurtry stand during the prestigious Monterey Car Week event before moving to Laguna Seca Raceway on August 15 for the Monterey Motorsports Reunion. McMurtry co-founder and MD Thomas Yates will attend both events.

The Spéirling Pure is the production evolution of the record-breaking prototype that has attracted global attention for its compact dimensions, extreme performance and fan-assisted aerodynamic system, which generates maximum downforce (up to 2,000kg) from standstill rather than relying solely on vehicle speed.

According to McMurtry, the production car features 95% new components compared with the prototype variants, with extensive revisions to the powertrain, chassis, aerodynamics and suspension aimed at improving usability, durability and track performance.

The Spéirling Pure can generate up to 2,000kg of downforce from standstill. Picture: (McMurtry)

Among the most significant changes is a larger 100kWh battery pack, replacing the 60kWh unit used by prototype models. The battery uses Molicel P50B NCA 21700 cells and adopts a modular design intended to support future upgrades. Regenerative braking has also been increased, with the system now capable of recovering up to 200kW regardless of the battery’s state of charge.

The drivetrain has been upgraded with new Helix electric motors that deliver additional torque through a revised gearbox, while the cooling system has been relocated from the rear to the front of the vehicle. McMurtry says the revised layout improves cooling efficiency while also cleaning up airflow through the car’s distinctive rear tunnels.

The chassis has also been comprehensively redesigned. A new carbon-fibre monocoque has been developed to meet global motorsport safety standards while accommodating the larger battery pack. The redesign also increases cabin space, provides a wider door opening for easier access and improves forward visibility by repositioning the A-pillar.

The wheelbase has grown from 2,000mm to 2,200mm to package the larger battery, while a secondary hinged door design further improves ingress and egress. A swan-neck rear wing now incorporates a storage compartment capable of holding a racing helmet and HANS device.

The compact cabin can accommodate drivers up to 2.01m in length. Picture: (McMurtry)

Other additions include headlights for nighttime track use, along with indicators, brake lights, hazard lights and a main beam flash function to meet track day safety requirements.

The company’s signature Downforce-on-Demand system has also received substantial revisions. New fan blades, motors and cooling systems are designed to improve durability and lower the centre of gravity, while the underbody sealing skirt has been strengthened for extended use over thousands of kilometres.

An onboard air compressor now forms part of the downforce system, allowing the skirt to be raised independently for loading onto trailers or low-speed manoeuvres in pit lanes. Prototype versions required an external compressed air bottle to operate the system.

Suspension revisions include increased wheel travel and a 20% higher nominal ride height during operation. The Spéirling Pure also wears wider Michelin Pilot Sport GT S8M slick tyres, which are 11% wider at the front and 3% wider at the rear, with taller sidewalls to improve compliance.

The production Spéirling Pure adopts wider Michelin slick tyres. Picture: (McMurtry)

McMurtry has also replaced the electric power steering system with a hydraulic power-assisted setup featuring Formula One-style valving that is intended to provide lighter steering effort and improved feedback. Electronically adjustable dampers will be offered as a cost option.

“The Quail will be a significant moment in McMurtry’s history, and we cannot wait to witness the reaction of the public, our customers and the media in seeing the Spéirling Pure in production form, in person, for the first time,” says Yates. “It’s one thing to see the images online, but to truly absorb the car’s design, proportions, details and finish, nothing compares to when the car is there in front of you.

“Feedback from our earliest deposit holders has shaped the car just as much as our own engineering ambition did. Their input helped turn a record-breaking prototype into something extraordinary and genuinely usable. Very soon, we’ll be delivering the first customer car, and Spéirling Pures will be out in the wild on race tracks and hillclimbs across the globe.”

Spéirling Pure production will be limited to 100 examples worldwide, with the first customer deliveries scheduled to begin later in 2026. Pricing starts at $1.3m (R21.3m).

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