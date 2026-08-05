Ducati to invest €121m on R&D and innovation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 'Ducati Raise the Bar' project focuses on research, development and technological innovation. Picture:

Italian motorbike maker Ducati, part of the Volkswagen group, will invest €121m (R2.29bn) on research, development and innovation, with about 25% of the funds coming from the Italian government, the company said on Wednesday.

The “Ducati Raise the Bar” project focuses on research, development and technological innovation, with more than €99m (R1.87bn) allocated to industrial research and experimental development activities.

The Italian industry ministry will contribute €33.5m (R637.5m) through a non-repayable grant, Ducati and the ministry said.

The investment is aimed at expanding the product range through the introduction of innovative and sustainable technologies, as well as fostering the evolution of production processes, the company said.

Reuters