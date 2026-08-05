Motoring

Ducati to invest €121m on R&D and innovation

The Italian industry ministry will contribute €33.5m through a non-repayable grant

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The 'Ducati Raise the Bar' project focuses on research, development and technological innovation. Picture: (Athit Perawongmetha)

Italian motorbike maker Ducati, part of the Volkswagen group, will invest €121m (R2.29bn) on research, development and innovation, with about 25% of the funds coming from the Italian government, the company said on Wednesday.

The “Ducati Raise the Bar” project focuses on research, development and technological innovation, with more than €99m (R1.87bn) allocated to industrial research and experimental development activities.

The Italian industry ministry will contribute €33.5m (R637.5m) through a non-repayable grant, Ducati and the ministry said.

The investment is aimed at expanding the product range through the introduction of innovative and sustainable technologies, as well as fostering the evolution of production processes, the company said.

Reuters


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