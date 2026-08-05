Jetour Dashing facelift brings more safety and tech

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Jetour’s updated Dashing SUV is available in South Africa, bringing revised styling, additional standard equipment and, for the first time, level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (Adas).

Exterior revisions include:

a refreshed front-end design with a red-accented spoiler lip and side detailing;

new 19-inch alloy wheels shod with 235/55-profile tyres;

quad brushed-aluminium tailpipe finishers; and

a panoramic glass sunroof.

Buyers can choose from six paint finishes: Onyx Black, Slate Grey, Forest Green, Ash Grey, Crimson Red and Glacier White.

Side cladding sports red detailing. Picture: (Jetour)

The cabin receives several upgrades, including an eight-speaker Sony sound system and dual-zone climate control across the range.

Standard equipment on the Prestige includes:

dual 10.25-inch displays;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

50W wireless smartphone charging;

electric front seats;

keyless entry and start;

rain-sensing wipers;

an electric tailgate; and

heated folding mirrors.

The Prime builds on this with:

heated and ventilated front seats;

driver’s seat memory;

steering wheel paddle shifters;

LED front fog lamps;

intelligent high-beam control;

privacy glass; and

illuminated door sills.

Luggage capacity on both models is rated at 486l, expanding to 977l with the rear seats folded.

Under the bonnet, power continues to come from a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 125kW and 270Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with Normal, Eco and Sport drive modes available.

Both model variants get a panoramic glass sunroof. Picture: (Jetour)

The biggest change is the introduction of level 2 Adas, bringing the Dashing in line with many of its rivals in the increasingly competitive midsize SUV segment.

Available exclusively on the flagship Prime model, these systems combine cameras and sensors to assist with steering, acceleration and braking in certain driving conditions, though the driver remains responsible for controlling the vehicle.

The package includes:

adaptive cruise control;

autonomous emergency braking;

forward collision warning;

lane departure warning; and

lane keeping assist.

Both derivatives are equipped with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a 540º camera system and front, side and curtain airbags, while the Prime adds front parking sensors.

The updated Jetour Dashing is priced at R429,900 with the Prime coming in at R479,900. Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, a five-year/75,000km service plan and a 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty for the first owner.

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