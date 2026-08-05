LONG-TERM REVIEW | Is the iCaur V23 any good off-road?

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The all-wheel-drive iCaur V23 isn’t marketed as an off-road vehicle. It does have an electric motor at each axle to provide added traction, coupled with a generous 210mm ride height, but we didn’t expect it to get through the same off-road course at Gerotek where we usually test 4x4 bakkies.

But get through the course it did, navigating slippery climbs and axle twisters with a surprising adeptness for an electric car primarily designed to navigate concrete jungles.

The impromptu off-road test took place while we were at Gerotek testing the V23’s acceleration figures. Thanks to the 155kW and 292Nm outputs of its twin electric motors, the boxy Chinese EV silently zoomed from 0-100km/h in a creditable 7.4 seconds when tested with our Vbox.

The performance feels more eager than the numbers suggest because of the way it’s delivered, in the typically instant and lag-free manner of electric cars. Along with its fairly spirited off-the-mark acceleration, the V23 also makes a quick overtaker and an easy cruiser up to its top speed of 140km/h.

It was after the 0-100km/h test run on tar that we tried out the vehicle on Gerotek’s off-road course as an afterthought to see if it could handle some trails, and it turned out to be a lot more capable than expected.

On standard road tyres it competently navigated bumpy terrain and kept going when one or more wheels were in the air, with its high ground clearance ensuring that the belly didn’t get scraped on obstacles.

The cabin is well appointed and has user friendly controls. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

We wouldn’t class the V23 as an off-road expedition vehicle given the lack of charging stations in the wild, but the Chinese EV is capable of more than the proverbial kerb climbing if you can find a 4x4 trail within safe proximity of a charging point.

In our time with the all-wheel drive V23, we’ve come to appreciate its decent real-world range of up to 400km on a full charge, and in the right conditions the 81.8kWh battery pack may possibly achieve the factory-quoted 430km.

Priced at R669,900, the vehicle is compatible with high-capacity DC fast charging, which allows the battery to be topped up from 20% to 80% in about 40 minutes.

There is a rear-wheel-drive version of the iCaur V23 priced at R519,900, which has a single motor with outputs of 100kW and 180Nm, and a claimed range of 360km. Both models come with an eight-year/200,000km warranty and a five-year/100,000km service plan. Customers will also receive roadside assistance for eight years/200,000km.

Three months into our long-term test of this newest brand in the Chery empire, the V23 has left us with mostly positive impressions. Its boxy, Gelandewagen-meets-Jimny styling gives off a rugged vibe, and the interior impresses with its spaciousness, abundant level of features and high-quality materials.

The boot offers a decent capacity of 372l, increasing to 994l with the rear bench folded flat, but there is no spare wheel.

The all-wheel drive V23 has a useful range of nearly 400km. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

A trade-off of the retro design is that when driving at speed the square body and prominent wheel arches create noticeable wind noise. The ride quality is somewhat choppy too, with lowish-profile 265/45 21-inch tyres fitted. Overall refinement isn’t bad, however, and the V23 makes a practical daily driver.

The seats are comfortable, and the high sitting position provides good visibility, with a 540-degree camera to assist with parking or off-road manoeuvres.

Another plus point is that the cabin isn’t as heavily digitised as some cars, and comes with physical controls for oft-used features to lessen driving distraction.

Initially the V23 was delivered to us with a card that needed to be tapped against the right fender to lock or unlock the car, but iCaur has replaced it with a regular key remote, which is more user-friendly as it doesn’t need to come out of your pocket. The car can be locked and unlocked with a smartphone app, which also remotely controls the windows and monitors tyre pressures.

The V23 is going back to the dealership to get a wrap and accessories, as part of the personalisation offerings from iCaur. We will write about that in our next update.

Business Day