New Kia Seltos arrives in South Africa: pricing and specs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new second-generation Kia Seltos has touched down in South Africa with updated styling, a more digitised cabin and an expanded line-up of petrol and diesel powertrains.

Built on the South Korean marque’s latest K3 platform, the new compact SUV also brings improved refinement and a wider range of technology and safety features, including Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on flagship derivatives.

Styling-wise, the new Seltos adopts Kia’s latest design language, with a floating roof, a revised front end featuring the brand’s Star Map LED lighting signature, and full-width LED tail lights. Flush-fitting door handles have also been introduced, which Kia says contribute to a cleaner profile as well as improved aerodynamic efficiency.

The rear features full-width LED tail lights. Picture: (Kia)

Inside, the cabin has been redesigned around a horizontal dashboard layout with a console-mounted gear selector and a cleaner, more driver-focused layout. The revised interior is intended to create a greater sense of space, while practicality stays a key focus with split-folding rear seats and a 447-litre boot featuring a dual-level load floor.

The local range comprises five trim levels. The LS serves as the entry point with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags and rear parking sensors.

The LX adds a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start and front parking sensors.

In GT-Line S and X-Line models, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster merges with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: (Kia)

GT-Line models add 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers and model-specific design accents.

The flagship GT-Line S and X-Line models add a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a Bose premium sound system, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, and Kia’s full suite of advanced driver assistance systems: forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, and adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go.

The X-Line further distinguishes itself with an exclusive matte Dark Gun Metal Grey exterior finish, black alloy wheels and a two-tone Hunter Green and Dark Grey interior.

Three 1.5l four-cylinder engines are available. Picture: (Kia )

Three 1.5l four-cylinder engines are available. The naturally aspirated petrol produces 85kW and 144Nm of torque and is offered in LS, LX and GT-Line derivatives with either a six-speed manual gearbox or continuously variable transmission (CVT). A turbodiesel developing 85kW and 250Nm is available exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission in GT-Line and X-Line guise, while the flagship GT-Line S is powered by a turbocharged petrol engine producing 119kW and 253Nm, paired with a dual-clutch transmission. All derivatives feature selectable Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes.

The Seltos rides on MacPherson strut front suspension and a torsion beam rear axle, while ground clearance measures in at 200mm. Hill Start Assist and Downhill Brake Control are fitted as standard, and Kia quotes a maximum braked towing capacity of up to 1,100kg, depending on the variant.

Safety equipment across the range includes six airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX child-seat anchor points and a rear-view camera.

The new Kia Seltos is now available at local dealerships, with pricing as follows:

1.5 LS Manual: R389,995

1.5 LS CVT: R414,995

1.5 LX CVT: R464,995

1.5 GT-Line CVT: R514,995

1.5 CRDi GT-Line AT: R544,995

1.5 T-GDi GT-Line S DCT: R614,995

1.5 CRDi X-Line: R614,995

Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan.

Business Day