Audi Q2 range expanded with new S line derivative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The purchase price of the Q2 S line starts from R679,000.

Story audio is generated using AI

Audi South Africa has expanded its Q2 range with the introduction of a new S line derivative that slots in beneath the Urban Edition and Black Edition.

The S line is now the most affordable model in the local Q2 portfolio and comes with 18-inch five-Y-spoke alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights with dynamic light sequencing and dynamic turn signals, LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals and S line-specific exterior styling.

Standard specification also includes sport suspension, progressive steering, a reversing camera with Park system plus, Audi virtual cockpit, MMI radio plus with smartphone interface and an Audi sound system.

The Q2 S line rolls on 18-inch five-Y-spoke alloy wheels. (Audi)

Inside, the S line features front sport seats, ambient lighting, deluxe automatic air conditioning and a three-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel. Illuminated aluminium door sill trims with S badging and Matt Platinum Grey sideblades further distinguish the model.

The Urban Edition adds equipment focused more on comfort and convenience. Distinguishing itself with 18-inch Graphite Grey alloy wheels and bumpers with contrasting paint finishes, it features a panoramic glass sunroof, leather/leatherette upholstery, an electric tailgate and Audi’s comfort key.

LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals are fitted standard. (Audi)

At the top of the range is the Q2 Black Edition. It adds S line bumpers with a Black Optics finish, along with black detailing for the Singleframe, sideblades, mirror housings and Audi rings. Audi Sport 19-inch 10-Y-spoke black alloy wheels complete the exterior changes.

The Black Edition also gets a black cloth headlining, flat-bottom sports steering wheel, Light Graphic Format inlays and an ambient lighting package plus with a choice of 10 colours.

All models are powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (35TFSI) making 110kW and 250Nm.

The new Audi Q2 S line is priced at R679,000, while the Urban Edition costs R748,280 and the Black Edition R770,980.

The Q2 range comes with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan comprehensive service and maintenance plan as standard.

TimesLIVE