Jaguar reveals interior of upcoming Type 01

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Jaguar has revealed images of the interior of its upcoming Type 01 electric grand tourer, giving us a first glimpse of the inside of the new model.

A pronounced central spine runs the full length of the cabin, which Jaguar said helps create four distinct individual spaces. It features a brass-inspired finish that is echoed along the tops of the doors, with the Jaguar Leaper incorporated into the trim.

The pronounced central spine runs the length of the cabin. Picture: (JLR)

Other key features include design elements that visually connect the bonnet with the dashboard, along with infotainment technology integrated into the interior architecture.

Digital interfaces are said to be intelligently applied for control on demand, while a digital ClearSight rear-view display is positioned centrally at the base of the windscreen, at the same height as the door mirrors, to help keep the driver’s focus on the road ahead. There’s also a large multifunction steering wheel and a compact centrally mounted touchscreen for controlling things such as the HVAC system.

Jaguar said the cabin uses a colour palette inspired by travertine stone and incorporates concealed storage compartments for personal belongings. The low-slung seating is intended to give the driver a more focused, confidence-inspiring driving position.

The Jaguar Leaper is incorporated into the brass-inspired door trim. Picture: (JLR)

“With Type 01, we wanted every journey to be an occasion, from how it drives to how it looks and how it makes you feel,” said Jaguar MD Rawdon Glover. “With a confidence-inspiring GT driving position, clean and sophisticated technology and dramatic styling, Type 01 has an interior like no other.”

Earlier this year, Jaguar confirmed the four-door GT will be fitted with a sophisticated new tri-motor electric drivetrain producing 735kW and 1,300Nm of torque.

The Jaguar Type 01 prototype will make its North American debut during Monterey Car Week wearing a distinctive new wrap. It will be displayed at Pebble Beach Concours on August 16. The production-ready model will be revealed in New York on October 6.

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