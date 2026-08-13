LISTEN | Michael Pashut’s call with journalist Brenwin Naidu 

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Michael Pashut has a history of aggressive behaviour, including widely circulated videos on social media in which he verbally attacks others. Picture:

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE Motoring published an article about car salesman and podcaster Michael Pashut, who had been harassing Mazda’s executives.

As detailed in a letter sent via the company’s attorneys, Pashut’s actions towards the female leaders included a barrage of threatening correspondence, such as a voice note to MD Bonite van der Merwe saying the brand’s marketing team was “retarded”. Grounds for hate speech, according to Emma Sadleir, Mazda SA’s attorney.

The story’s newsworthiness was guided by these reasons: Pashut, who sells vehicles under a company named Auto & Bus, in addition to operating the Change Cars used-cars listings website, has crafted a persona as an impartial consumer champion — however, Mazda SA’s claim is that the attacks began after it rejected a marketing proposal from him.

The lens of Women’s Month frames this example of harassment against the female executives: Pashut labelled Van der Merwe’s appointment as akin to “a head girl in a principal’s position”.

Pashut has a history of aggressive behaviour, including widely-circulated videos on social media, verbally attacking others.

Brands such as Hyundai and Volkswagen have addressed Pashut after he published executives’ contact details on the podcast, rallying followers into action.

Before publication, right of reply was extended to Pashut. He responded to journalist Brenwin Naidu with his own set of questions and declined to comment to the emailed request for comment. A telephonic conversation was had on the evening before the article was published. The conversation was recorded.

On Thursday, Pashut released a video criticising Naidu, with a shortened version of the recording that omitted many parts of the conversation, nearly 30 minutes in length.

Pashut did not respond directly to the matters of harassment, the reasons for his targeting of certain brands nor his history of aggressive outbursts.

Listen to the unedited recording below.

TimesLIVE