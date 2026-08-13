Tariffs drive Ford’s Lincoln move from China to US

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The US tariff on the Lincoln Nautilus, the main vehicle Ford imports from China, is 52.5%, Ford confirms. Picture: Reuters/

Ford plans to move production of some Lincoln models from China to the US beginning in 2030, Ford’s CEO said on Wednesday, saying the move was difficult but necessary to strengthen the US vehicle manufacturing base.

Petrol-powered cars and electric vehicles imported from China are subject to hefty duties. The US tariff on the Lincoln Nautilus, the main vehicle Ford imports from China, is 52.5%, Ford confirmed.

“We made this decision as soon as the policy of the administration was set,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said, referring to the tariffs.

“We knew exactly what they wanted to do, and we knew exactly what it meant for Ford,” Farley said in a joint interview with US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick.

The US-made Lincolns would be sold in the domestic market as part of a significant effort to scale up output, Farley said, although the company did not disclose where they would be produced.

Lutnick added: “Ford’s got an edge. Domestic manufacturing has an edge.”

A spokesperson for the Michigan, US-based carmaker said on Wednesday that, after discussions with the US commerce department, it realised the Lincoln Nautilus no longer needed an authorisation to sell in the US

Crosstown rival General Motors has announced it will move production of its Buick Envision to the US from China starting in 2028.

Along with tariffs, carmakers have faced restrictions under the Connected Vehicle Rule, which bans some Chinese technology and hardware in US models. Farley said that both regulations prompted Ford to make the decision, although he pointed to tariffs as the driving factor.

Ford was one of several companies requesting authorisation from the US commerce department to continue selling vehicles potentially restricted under the rule. Carmakers denied an authorisation, such as EV company Polestar, face bans from selling certain products in the US market.

A spokesperson for the Michigan, US-based carmaker said on Wednesday that, after discussions with the US commerce department, it realised the Lincoln Nautilus no longer needed an authorisation to sell in the US.

The company had previously said the Nautilus software was developed in the US but installed into the vehicle in China, requiring government approval to continue selling it in the US. Ford sold about 34,000 Nautilus vehicles in the US last year.

US legislators have sought to further tighten prohibitions beyond those introduced in the Connected Vehicle Rule. One such push, approved by the US Senate Commerce Committee in July, would bar companies that are more than 15% owned by Chinese entities from selling vehicles in the United States. If implemented, it would prevent Mercedes-Benz from selling new vehicles in the US.

Ford said the move announced on Wednesday builds on Lincoln’s US production base. Lincoln assembles the Navigator at a plant in Kentucky, and the Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant, and exports both models to markets including Canada, Mexico and the Middle East.

Reuters