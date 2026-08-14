Chery asks South Africans to name its new bakkie

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Chery has called on South Africans to help name its new bakkie. Picture:

Chery South Africa is asking the public to help name its new bakkie ahead of its local launch, with one entrant set to win R100,000 towards the purchase of a Chery vehicle.

The nationwide competition is open to South Africans who can submit an original name for the new model. The winner may also have the opportunity to travel to China in October, subject to final confirmation and the competition’s terms and conditions.

The winning name will be announced during Media Day at the Festival of Motoring, where Chery’s new bakkie will be introduced to the local market.

“South Africans are inventive, expressive and rarely short of an opinion, particularly when it comes to their cars,” says Verene Petersen, national marketing manager at Chery South Africa. “We could have introduced this bakkie with a name decided elsewhere, but we wanted to give South Africans a meaningful role in its story. The winning entry will go beyond the competition itself. It will become part of Chery’s journey in this country.”

Chery says the competition is inspired by the local habit of giving vehicles names based on their appearance, character or the role they play in their owners’ lives.

The carmaker will also promote the initiative through social media content featuring creators, vehicle enthusiasts and members of the public. The formal entry process is still to be confirmed, with submissions closing on August 24.

The new bakkie — known as the Rely P3X in the Chinese domestic market — will give Chery a presence in an important segment of the South African market, with the company positioning it for work, family use and leisure.

Chery has not yet revealed full details of the model, including its specifications, pricing and launch date. These will be announced closer to its local introduction.

TimesLIVE