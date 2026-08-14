Dunlop completes R1.7bn upgrade at KwaZulu-Natal tyre plant

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Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau and Dunlop Tyres South Africa CEO Lubin Ozoux at Dunlop's upgraded R1.7bn tyre plant in Ladysmith. Picture:

Dunlop Tyres South Africa has announced the completion of a three-year investment programme at its Mnambithi (Ladysmith) manufacturing facility valued at R1.7bn, introducing world-class manufacturing technology and expanding production capabilities.

The plant is a strategic hub for automotive growth to meet growing demand across the continent. Dunlop supplies passenger, SUV and commercial vehicle tyres to markets including Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

As vehicle manufacturers accelerate exports into African markets, the company aims to also support the industry’s transition to new energy vehicles. The investment equips the facility with advanced manufacturing technologies that will strengthen Dunlop’s ability to meet the growing demand.

Yasuaki Kuniyasu, president and CEO of Dunlop parent company Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) of Japan, said the investment reflects a long-term commitment to South Africa and its industrial future.

“Dunlop is a brand built on a long history and deep trust, and it represents our mission to deliver safe, high-quality tyres to customers around the globe. Within our global strategy, our business in South Africa holds a very important place. The automotive industry is one of the key industries that supports the nation’s economy and employment.”

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau thanked SRI for continuing to bet on the country.

Dunlop's upgraded Mnambithi facility is a strategic hub for continental growth that also supplies tyres to Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Picture: (DUNLOP SA)

“This plant does not stand alone. It sits at the centre of South Africa’s automotive value chain, supplying original equipment partners that include Toyota, Isuzu, Ford, Volkswagen and Nissan,” said Tau, who added the government would support the industry with policy strengthening.

“In this regard, we are acting on the South African Automotive Masterplan, which is being reviewed alongside its key support instruments to test their performance against our 2035 targets for jobs, localisation and growth, and to prepare our policy framework for the global shift to new energy vehicles,” he said.

The investment includes a new compound mixer that enhances compound quality and manufacturing consistency, a tread line, and a sidewall line that improve production quality for SUV and light truck tyres.

An advanced curing technology providing enhanced temperature control, a critical factor in tyre performance, durability and quality, is also added.

The upgrades position the Mnambithi facility among the most technologically advanced tyre manufacturing operations in Africa.

The investment ensures world-class standards in local tyre manufacturing. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres South Africa, said the investment is about far more than infrastructure and technology.

“It positions our Mnambithi operation at the forefront of tyre manufacturing innovation in Africa, while enabling us to produce the next generation of tyres required by vehicle manufacturers and consumers.

“Through our support of local suppliers, contractors and service providers, the benefits of this investment ripple throughout the community, strengthening local businesses and contributing to long-term economic growth,” Ozoux said.

Business Day