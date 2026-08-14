McLaren unveils new McL 6GT inspired by the M6GT

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The McL 6GT pays tribute to the M6GT – Bruce McLaren’s original idea for a road car from the late 1960s. Picture:

McLaren has pulled the covers off the new McL 6GT concept.

Scheduled to begin production in 2028, its design is said to be inspired by the stillborn McLaren M6GT — a roadgoing supercar that never came to light after its chief architect, Bruce McLaren, was killed in a testing accident at Goodwood in the UK in 1970.

The McL 6GT references the styling of 1960s sports prototype racing cars. Picture: (JAMES LIPMAN)

The McL 6GT references the styling of 1960s sports prototype racing cars, with a low, wide stance reminiscent of the M6A Can-Am racer upon which the M6GT was based. Its body surfacing is clean, with uninterrupted volumes flowing from the low nose to the distinctive Kammback tail.

Other standout details include a distinctive “Racing Loop” motif inspired by the M6GT’s original taillights and integrated into the exterior airflow architecture. Bruce McLaren’s original M6GT number plate is reimagined as a tone-on-tone graphic treatment, while his signature adorns the engine bay. The Speedy Kiwi — the first iconography developed from McLaren’s original logo — is discreetly etched into the fuel filler cap.

Based on a lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, McLaren says the McL 6GT is built to maximise driver involvement. It features a high-performance V8 engine paired with a manual transmission, sending power exclusively to the rear axle. For enhanced feedback, hydraulic power steering is fitted instead of the now de rigueur EPAS system.

The skeletonised gear linkage has been designed for maximum feel and throw. Picture: (JAMES LIPMAN)

Inside, boxed quilting is reinterpreted for a modern audience, while the digital instrumentation is said to retain the clarity and emotional appeal of the original. Adding to the retro flavour are knurled machined-aluminium controls, while a focus on ergonomics reinforces the emphasis on driver interaction.

In keeping with the transmission to which it is attached, the skeletonised gear linkage has been designed for maximum feel and throw, while the knob incorporates a three-dimensional Speedy Kiwi. Exposed gloss carbon fibre references the original M6GT and McLaren’s racing heritage.

The McL 6GT concept is currently on display at Monterey Car Week.

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