Pony.ai and Uber to jointly deploy more than 2,000 robotaxis in Europe

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Pony.ai will deploy more than 2,000 robotaxis in Europe under an expanded partnership with Uber. Picture:

Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai announced plans on Friday to deploy more than 2,000 robotaxis in Europe under an expanded partnership with Uber.

The collaboration, dating back to May 2025, is set to expand from the existing commercial robotaxi service in Croatia’s capital Zagreb to four unnamed cities in Europe, according to a company statement.

No timeline was given for when the rollout would be completed.

The tie-up’s expansion plan also includes the Middle East, the statement said, without providing further details.

Reuters