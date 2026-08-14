REVIEW | R4.9m Audi RS E-tron GT Performance is the fastest-accelerating car we’ve tested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bedford Green and matte carbon camouflage package gives the car a sinister look. Picture:

How much faster can the modern performance car get?

If you’re a motoring anorak that delights in the literature of yesteryear, you’ll notice this is a sentiment that’s been pondered every time a sports car or supercar has broken new ground for its respective era.

Audi’s original road-going version of the Quattro rally racer, powered by a 2.1l five-cylinder engine, had a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of about 7.1 seconds. It was impressive for 1980, but today this is par for the course among humble commuter cars.

Its bodacious rear incorporates a retractable spoiler. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

In 2026 the Quattro’s contemporary heir has edged even closer to “blink-and-you’re-at-100” acceleration territory.

The RS E-tron GT Performance has a claimed 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 2.5 seconds, which it nearly matches in reality.

Last week we strapped the VBOX into the newest iteration of Audi’s zero-emissions, four-door supercar, and it registered a best time of 2.67 seconds. Taking the average of our three runs, the number is 2.73 seconds.

Cabin trimmed with soft Nappa leather and suede-like Dinamica microfibre. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Aside from its rubber pounding the concrete and the slight buzz of the synthesised engine sound mimicry, it dashes in near-silence.

Quiet enough to hear the gasp from Gerotek’s facilities manager in the passenger seat during a separate run, head pinned into the seat as the car rocketed off the line.

It dethrones the Porsche Taycan Turbo S (560kW/1,050Nm in launch mode) as our title’s sprint king, but to be fair, by a hair. Group motoring editor Denis Droppa tested that model in 2021, and it recorded a time of 2.87 seconds.

The gross battery capacity is 105kWh, claimed range is nearly 600km. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

In any case, call it a shared win for the Volkswagen Group, as the model with the Stuttgart crest is very close in technical make-up to this unit donning Ingolstadt’s interlinked circles.

When we tested the regular RS E-tron GT in 2022, a car which we ran over an extended two-month period, its best Gerotek time was 3.33 seconds.

Launching the 2026 RS E-tron GT Performance is easy. Engage its most dynamic setting via the clearly marked red RS button. Hold the brake and accelerator. See the note on the Virtual Cockpit cluster saying the function is engaged. Smirk at the cute digital checkered flag. Blast off.

Massive carbon ceramics seemed to offer fade-free anchorage in successive sprint-and-brake runs. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Off the line, the dual-motor all-wheel drive system is thrusting a combined 680kW/999Nm onto the bitumen, but the mechanical drama is nonexistent. It squirms a bit on take-off, but there is little wheelspin, nor is any counter-steering required. The torque split is 409Nm at the front and 590Nm at the rear.

Watching video footage of a hard launch, there is a noticeable spritz of fine black mist, ostensibly microns of Bridgestone Potenza being pulverised. Don’t let the quiet, emissions-free thing fool you; this car is brutal.

At this point we should refer back to “our” 2022 RS E-tron GT. At 470kW/830Nm it was considerably less powerful than this 2026 GT Performance model. A slightly smaller gross battery capacity too, 93.4kWh compared with 105kWh in the new car.

The front seats' pneumatic bolsters 'hug' occupants. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

At the time the GT carried an asking price on par with its achieved sprint time: R3.3m. Today, the optioned-out car featured here rings the till at a cool R5.4m; base pricing is from R4.9m. Buyers get a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

It looks suitably different to the 2022 version. The air intakes at the front are wider, it has new 21″, six-spoke alloys, and there are extra colours. A wide scope of customisation is available for the exterior and interior.

Our unit donned Bedford Green paint and was enhanced by a matte carbon camouflage package which, ironically, all but blends into the periphery. The inserts feature on the bumpers, lower sides and rear diffuser.

More matte carbon camouflage inside. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

These were also splashed around the cabin, from the sills to the fascia. The air suspension of the new model has been fettled, with a nifty “springing” function aimed at easier ingress and egress.

It basically jumps up to meet you close to waist level like an excited German Shepherd. That means you get in with less crouching.

In addition to the suspension, pneumatics feature in the seats. The air-operated side bolsters squeeze the driver and front passenger in spirited driving conditions. Our car was kitted with fine Nappa leather in black, fuzzy Dinamica microfibre inserts and yellow stitching.

A space-saver spare is part of the deal. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

The cabin is largely unchanged from the 2022 car, not a bad thing, as it was quite future-forward in any case, with all the expected amenities.

And truth be told, the retention of physical buttons — on the dashboard and the steering — makes for simpler operation than with Audi models that adopted the latest operating concept seen on the latest A5. Its boot capacity of 350l makes grocery shopping feasible, but the 81l frontal boot is dedicated to occupying charging cables.

You could ditch those at home, though, making use exclusively of DC outlets when out and about. Our car had a space-saver spare wheel.

Claimed consumption is 20.8kWh/100km, our car's average was higher after the Gerotek session and gratuitous use of the heater. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

A hefty stance is ensured by its massive rear wheels with a 305/30 profile. The front uses slightly narrower 265/30 tyres. As before, the 2026 car remains a deft handler even with a mass of nearly 2.5 tonnes.

The adaptive twin-chamber, twin-valve air suspension plays a big part in that sense of agility and kept things tidy on Gerotek’s dynamic handling track, where the tight, successive corners really test weight transfer and stability.

Driven in the real world, however, the expensive Audi requires more restraint. You end up holding your breath and tensing your shoulders at times without realising it, especially in tighter settings where the big dimensions and low seating position leave one wary over sneaky kerbs and potholes.

Legacy of Audi's high-performance progenitor. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

And errant Polo GTI drivers who always seem to speed up alongside, wanting a dice. At this league of sprinting performance, there is no point in taking the bait.

On the open road it is more relaxing — but one is ever mindful that the mere flick of the big toe would take the car from a legal 120km/h to twice that in little time. As the saying goes, with great power...

As a long-distance cruiser, the Audi seems like it would fare well, especially with a quoted range of nearly 600km. Claimed electricity consumption is 20.8kWh/100km. Our car showed 25kWh/100km, on the higher side, after those multiple sprint runs. And the fact that the heater, heated seats and heated steering wheel were always on.

In 2021 Audi had one of the last R8 examples in rotation for us to test.

Our best time of three sprints was 2.67 seconds. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Coming down from the high of that deep-chested V10, with its muscular 5.2l displacement, the electric RS E-tron GT felt rapid but soulless on first acquaintance.

Years on, the concept of a silent supercar with a “green” conscience is much less foreign.

This is the new normal in terms of performance cars — and while those mechanical souls have been transplanted with electric ones, they are not getting any slower.

Mind you, fans also have the V8 hybrid Nuvolari to look forward to next year.

TimesLIVE