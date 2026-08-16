New Porsche 911 GT3 celebrates Nürburgring’s 100th anniversary

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The limited edition gets distinctive green accents and an optional Manthey kit. Picture:

Porsche is paying tribute to the Nürburgring’s 100th anniversary in 2027 with a limited-edition 911 GT3 inspired by the legendary German circuit and its long association with the brand.

The 911 GT3 100 Jahre Nürburgring will be limited to 100 vehicles for the German market, with orders opening in September 2026 and deliveries scheduled for the anniversary year.

“There’s a little bit of Nürburgring in every Porsche — especially in this edition,” says Robert Ader, CEO of Porsche Deutschland. “We are celebrating our close connection to the legendary racetrack in the Eifel, which has long since become our home ground, with the 911 GT3 100 Jahre Nürburgring.”

The model will make its public debut at the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Deutschland at the Nürburgring on August 15-16.

The special edition combines Porsche’s motorsport heritage with styling cues drawn from the Nordschleife, famously nicknamed the “Green Hell” by three-time F1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

Customers can choose between white and GT silver metallic exterior finishes, with green accents providing the dominant visual theme. The front section and rear trim are covered in green protective wrap, while the mirror housings, rear wing sideplates and tow lugs also receive green treatment.

Exclusive cabin touches include a graphic depicting the Nürburgring track layout. Picture: (PORSCHE)

The car rides on 20″ front and 21″ rear forged aluminium GT3 wheels painted in California gold, with satin-black centre locks and GT3 logos. Historic Nürburgring logos and a configurable race number, from 0 to 999, feature on the bodywork.

Inside, the motorsport theme continues with a green roll cage and black leather/Race-Tex upholstery. The driver’s sports bucket seat has green material visible through graduated perforations, while the headrests carry Nürburgring and GT3 embroidery.

The steering wheel mode button carries the words “Grüne Hölle” — Green Hell — while the dashboard trim is finished in high-gloss green. Illuminated door-sill plates carry the inscription “Welcome to the Green Hell”, and LED door projectors cast the Nürburgring circuit outline onto the ground.

Power comes from a normally-aspirated 4.0l flat-six engine with outputs of 375kW and 450Nm, with drive going to the rear wheels. Buyers can specify a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or a six-speed manual. The manual version receives a walnut gear knob similar to that used in the 911 Carrera T.

Only 100 examples of the special 911 GT3 will be built for Germany. Picture: (PORSCHE)

An optional Manthey kit takes the car further into track-focused territory, with modified suspension, upgraded braking components and an aerodynamic package that generates up to 540kg of downforce at 285km/h.

Porsche will also offer buyers a Sonderwunsch Manthey Experience during the anniversary year. The programme will provide behind-the-scenes access to Manthey, the Porsche specialist and racing team based next to the Nürburgring, along with an opportunity to experience the Manthey kit on track.

“The Nürburgring has been part of our development programme for decades and is the spiritual home of our GT cars,” said Alexander Fabig, Porsche’s vice-president for product and individualisation.

The Nürburgring opened in 1927, and the 20.8km track has become one of the world’s most demanding racing and testing venues. For Porsche, it has served as a stage for motorsport success and as a proving ground for its road cars.

Reuters