Defender Dakar brings the 2026 Dakar race car to the road

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The signature colour combination is Dakar Sand with a Yanbu Turquoise roof, inspired by the livery of the race-winning D7X-R. Picture:

Defender is turning its 2026 Dakar Rally race car into a road-legal 4x4, with the limited-run Defender Dakar previewed during Monterey Car Week in California.

The new model is a road-going evolution of the D7X-R that made a winning competitive debut at this year’s Dakar Rally. Three D7X-Rs finished first, second and fourth in the new stock class after 14 days of competition, while the team also claimed a 1-2-3 result on 10 of the 13 stages. The cars covered a combined 24,000km during the event.

Rather than simply borrowing some of the race car’s styling, the Defender Dakar retains its D7X body architecture, transmission and driveline. These components are based on those of the high-performance Defender OCTA.

Power comes from the D7X-R’s 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8, but the road car is free from the restrictions imposed by Dakar regulations. It therefore produces its full 467kW and 750Nm, with additional cooling to cope with the demands of its performance and off-road capability.

The suspension has also been developed with the race car in mind. The Defender Dakar rides on coil springs with motorsport-proven Bilstein Advanced Dampers, while 35″ Advanced All-Terrain Tyres are fitted to new forged 20″ wheels.

The Defender Dakar rides on coil springs with motorsport-proven Bilstein Advanced Dampers. Picture: (JLR)

It also gets two new off-road driving modes, Dunes and Gravel, alongside Flight Mode. Originally developed for the D7X-R, the latter is designed to help control the vehicle when it becomes airborne over rough terrain and manage its landings.

Its appearance leaves little doubt about where the Defender Dakar comes from. The specification includes roof-mounted light pods, a fixed metal roof, carbon fibre raised air intakes and bonnet, extended wheel arches with exposed rivets, a tailgate blanking plate and mudflaps. An enhanced metal front undershield and additional underbody protection add further protection beneath the vehicle.

The signature colour combination is Dakar Sand with a Yanbu Turquoise roof, inspired by the livery of the race-winning D7X-R. Narvik Black and Alaska White will also be available, with a matte protective film offered as an option.

Inside, the Defender Dakar takes a more focused approach than the standard SUV, with a 2+2 seating layout and front race seats designed specifically for the model. Buyers will be able to specify four-point racing harnesses, while the rear stowage area has been designed to accommodate race helmets.

The loadspace also incorporates dedicated mounting points for the spare wheel and an air compressor.

Registrations of interest are now open through JLR retailers, with reservations due to open in early 2027. Defender says more technical details and specifications will be revealed at the 2027 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

TimesLIVE