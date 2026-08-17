Eric Li to step down as Geely Auto chair in leadership reshuffle

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Eric Li, who founded Geely four decades ago, will remain chair of Geely Holding Group. Picture:

Eric Li, founder of Chinese car conglomerate Geely Holding, will step down as chair of flagship unit Geely Auto, handing the role to executive director An Conghui in a major management reshuffle aimed at long-term succession planning.

Li, who founded Geely four decades ago, will remain chair of Geely Holding Group. His departure will allow him to devote more time to other business commitments, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a stock market filing.

Under the changes, which take effect on Tuesday, executive director Gan Jiayue will replace Gui Shengyue as CEO of Geely Auto, while Gui will become vice-chair.

“The board believes that Gan’s extensive management experience and industry expertise will enable him to lead the group’s operations effectively and support the execution of the group’s long-term strategic objectives,” Geely Auto said in the filing.

At the Hong Kong Auto Expo 2026, Sohu Founder Charles Zhang joined Eric Li, Chairman of Geely Holding Group, for a discussion on the future of premium mobility.



From the private comfort and refined quietness of the Zeekr 009 Grand to the AI-powered efficiency, intelligent safety… pic.twitter.com/WQc8X0sccP — Zeekr (@ZeekrGlobal) June 23, 2026

The reshuffle comes as Geely Holding, a major competitor to Chinese EV leader BYD and parent of Volvo Cars, Polestar, Geely Auto, Zeekr and Lynk & Co, grapples with intense competition in the world’s largest car market, while accelerating its overseas expansion.

Geely executives, including Li, have stressed the importance of developing management talent as the carmaker adapts to a slowing domestic market and expands abroad.

An’s appointment as chair also marks a shift away from a family-centred management model, Gui told a news conference.

“The company will no longer depend on individual charisma or authority, but instead on organisational systems and a structured talent pipeline,” Gui said, adding that the changes would support more professional decision-making.

Li said after the announcement that Geely would continue to pursue partnerships rather than build new manufacturing capacity abroad. An said Geely Auto’s long-term goal was to generate two-thirds of its sales outside China.

Last month, Geely struck a deal with Ford to build electric SUVs at the US carmaker’s plant in Spain and jointly develop a vehicle for the European market.

Geely aims to build a major presence in Europe, targeting annual sales of 600,000 vehicles within two to three years, Gan told reporters. Volvo’s European factories will also produce luxury models for other Geely-owned brands, An said. Geely Auto on Monday reported a 15% rise in first-half revenue and a 46% increase in core profit.

Reuters