Ferrari Luce EV one-off fetches R646m at charity auction

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Ferrari Luce EV 'Chassis 0' fetches a record $40m at a charity auction, with the sale setting a world record for a new car sold at auction. Picture:

Ferrari has sold at auction a one-off, bespoke version of the Luce, its first fully electric vehicle (EV), for $40m (R646.5m), the Italian luxury sports car maker said, adding that the money will be used for education projects to help young people.

The auction, in partnership with RM Sotheby’s during Monterey Car Week comes as Ferrari seeks to build momentum behind the Luce, which was unveiled in May as the most radical product launch in the company’s history but was met with a lukewarm reception.

At its launch, the €550,000 (R10.3m) five-seat, four-door EV triggered a heated debate among Ferrari enthusiasts, analysts and on social media, drawing criticism from purists over its unconventional styling and its break with the marque’s combustion engine heritage.

The reaction prompted questions about whether wealthy clientele would embrace a fully electric Ferrari, but the company last month said it was “very pleased” with orders for the Luce, though it did not provide specific figures.

On Sunday, Ferrari said the auction price for the one-off vehicle — known as “Chassis 0” and created by its Tailor Made division and design centre — had set a world record for a new car sold at auction, surpassing the $26m (R420.4m) achieved by a one-off Ferrari Daytona SP3 sold last year.

The company said proceeds from the sale would support education projects in the US and elsewhere through its Ferrari Foundation.

Reuters