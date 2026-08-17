Lamborghini Revuelto SV is the marque’s most powerful production model yet

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As part of Monterey Car Week, Lamborghini unveiled the Revuelto SV at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Picture:

At Lamborghini, SV stands for Super Veloce (“Super Fast” in Italian), and the Revuelto is the fifth model to wear the iconic name reserved for Lamborghini’s most performance-focused V12 cars.

Launched at Monterey Car Week in the US over the weekend, the Revuelto follows other cars that wore the revered moniker: Miura SV (1971), Diablo SV (1995), Murciélago LP 670-4 Super Veloce (2009), and the Aventador SV (2015).

The Revuelto SV gains more power, sheds weight and gains aerodynamic and chassis setup tweaks for better performance and handling. To be built in a limited series of 1,963 units, a tribute to the year the Italian carmaker was founded, the Revuelto SV is reserved for the brand’s most loyal customers.

New SV combines 783kW with 80% more downforce and track-focused dynamics. Picture: (LAMBORGHINI)

“Every element has been developed to make the experience behind the wheel even more intense, direct and engaging,” says Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Delivering a combined output of 783kW from its plug-in hybrid V12 powertrain — 36kW more than the standard Revuelto — the SV is the most powerful production Lamborghini yet to come out of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.

Powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with three electric motors and a new high-performance battery, the Italian supercar also has an astonishing 1,425Nm of torque. The all-wheel drive car dispatches the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 2.4 seconds, 0-200km/h in 6.7 seconds, and runs to a top speed exceeding 345km/h.

The Revuelto SV interior combines lightweight carbon fibre panels with racing seats. Picture: (LAMBORGHINI)

Race-derived suspension features manually adjustable dampers and optimised damping for 10% more lateral grip than the standard Revuelto, while enhanced stopping ability comes from F1-inspired carbon-ceramic brake discs.

Optimised aerodynamics deliver 80% more total downforce, which helped the SV set the production car lap record at Germany’s Hockenheimring with a time of 1:41.6, set by Lamborghini factory driver Marco Mapelli. For track days, the car is available with new high-grip Bridgestone Potenza Race R semi-slick tyres.

New Lamborghini Revuelto SV packs 783kW and 1,425Nm. Picture: (LAMBORGHINI)

The Revuelto SV has a dedicated Pilota driving mode for a more customisable track driving experience, which can be used to activate different levels of traction control driving settings.

Lambo’s most powerful bull is styled with a new front treatment, dedicated Super Veloce livery and extensive use of visible carbon fibre. The 3D-Superlight Dromos wheels — available in 20″ front and 21″ rear sizes — have centre locks with a distinctive hexagonal structure.

Inside, the Revuelto SV has ultra-lightweight carbon fibre door panels and specially developed racing seats available in Corsa-Tex and leather upholstery.

The Lamborghini Revuelto SV is priced at about $740,000 (R11.9m) before local taxes and import duties.

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