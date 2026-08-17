New Gordon Murray S1 is a McLaren F1 for the modern era

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The S1 omits the S1 LM’s fixed rear wing, front splitter and side skirts for a more subtle silhouette. Picture:

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has revealed the new S1 supercar at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, a touring-focused evolution of the S1 LM.

Essentially a McLaren F1 reimagined for the modern era, it features a 4.2l naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 engine producing 507kW at 12,100rpm and 500Nm of torque — 81% of which is available from as low as 2,500rpm.

The S1 rides atop a more road-biased suspension. Picture: (GMA)

It’s a trick piece of engineering, utilising silicon carbide-coated lightweight pistons, titanium valves, titanium connecting rods and a dry-sump lubrication system. Largely hand-assembled, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission featuring a longer sixth gear ratio than the one in the S1 LM, a change said to make highway cruising more relaxed.

Built for engaging long-distance road driving, the S1 rides on a recalibrated suspension system with a 10mm increase in ride height and damping retuned for greater compliance on rougher surfaces. Other than that, it’s identical to the S1 LM, with the same width, track and tyre size.

The engine bay houses a 24-carat gold-plated heat shield and Inconel exhaust. Picture: (GMA)

On the outside, the S1 omits the S1 LM’s fixed rear wing, front splitter and side skirts for a smoother and noticeably more subtle silhouette — one that’s a dead ringer for the classic McLaren F1. Clad in ultra-lightweight carbon-fibre body panels, the S1 adopts a new active rear aero system integrated into the bodywork that GMA says adapts to the demands of high-speed stability and braking.

Other distinguishing features include bespoke front and rear light clusters with unique signatures, main-beam auxiliary lamps integrated into the front air intake, A-pillar-mounted mirrors incorporating a discreet rear-view camera system, new lightweight wheels and an engine bay housing a 24-carat gold-plated heat shield and Inconel exhaust.

The S1 introduces a more refined and luxurious interpretation of the S1 LM cockpit. Picture: (GMA)

Inside, the S1 retains the central driving position and low scuttle height while introducing a more refined and luxurious interpretation of the S1 LM cockpit.

Premium leather, bespoke fabrics, tailored trim, touring-level seat comfort, enhanced acoustic insulation, revised infotainment screens and a bespoke lightweight audio system make the three-seat cabin more suited to devouring lengthy road trips in a single sitting. Drivers can also tailor the car’s feel through selectable power steering assistance, choosing between a more relaxed setting for cruising and a more unfiltered connection on dynamic roads.

20-inch five-spoke centre-lock wheels are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. Picture: (GMA)

The new dihedral doors with integrated drop-down glass replace the Lexan race-inspired ticket window from the S1 LM. They provide a wider opening for easier ingress and egress, further underlining the S1’s prioritisation of everyday usability.

GMA says production of the S1 will be limited to 64 units worldwide. Each car will be individually commissioned and specified by its owner, while pricing remains undisclosed.

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