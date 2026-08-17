Stellantis recalls 955,000 vehicles over software issue

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Stellantis said on Monday it is recalling 955,000 vehicles worldwide because radio software may prevent rear-view cameras from operating properly. Picture:

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Monday it is recalling 955,000 vehicles worldwide because radio software may prevent rear-view cameras from operating properly.

The recall includes 848,000 vehicles in the US including various 2026 and 2027 model year Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and Voyager, Dodge Charger, Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wrangler and Ram 1500, 2500 and ProMaster vehicles. About 107,000 vehicles are being recalled in Canada, Mexico and other markets.

Owners will receive an over-the-air radio software update via a prompt on the vehicle’s media screen when the update is available.

Stellantis said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall.

If the rear-view camera image does not appear, drivers should use their rear-view and side mirrors when reversing, the carmaker said.

Reuters