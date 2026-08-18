Alex Albon to remain with Williams for 2027 F1 season

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Alex Albon made his 100th start for Williams in Hungary before the August break. Picture:

Alex Albon will continue to race for Williams next season after agreeing a contract extension, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Thai joined the former champions in 2022, after a stint as a Red Bull driver, and made his 100th start for Williams in Hungary before the August break.

Williams are placed ninth out of 11 teams, with 11 points from 11 races, as Formula One regroups after its August break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.

“One tough year doesn’t tell the full picture, and it only gives me more motivation to keep building and pushing together with the factory and our fans to achieve great things,” Albon said in a statement.

“Our story is not over yet, so my full focus now is on doing whatever it takes to get us back up the grid.”

Albon’s teammate Carlos Sainz, who has scored six of the 11 points, has yet to agree an extension with speculation about his future.

The Spaniard joined from Ferrari on a multi-year contract in 2025 and is believed to have a performance clause that would allow him to walk away after two seasons should an opportunity arise elsewhere.

Reuters