Carroll Shelby’s Cobra Daytona sells for record $42.9m at auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

A 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupé formerly owned by Carroll Shelby was auctioned for an astonishing $42.9m (R695.2m) during Monterey Car Week in the US, a new record for the most expensive American car yet sold on public auction.

The previous record was set by Gooding at Pebble Beach in 2018 with the ex-Gary Cooper 1935 Duesenberg SSJ, which sold for $22m (R356.5m).

Automotive designer and racing driver Carroll Shelby was involved with the AC Cobra and Mustang for the Ford Motor Company. With driver Ken Miles, he developed the Ford GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four consecutive times from 1966 to 1969 — as depicted in the 2019 movie Ford vs Ferrari.

The Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupé headlined a Gooding Christie’s auction at Pebble Beach over the weekend, which saw a 24% sales increase from the previous year. The auctioneer reported 158 lots sold and a 94% sell-through rate, and the average price per lot sold was $1m (R16.2m) — a 19% increase from the previous year.

RM Sotheby’s sold at least 67 cars for more than $1m at the three-day Monterey Car Week 2026 auction. Other classic cars that were knocked down for towering amounts at the annual festival of collectible cars included:

a 1996 McLaren F1 GTR ($34.6m) (R560.7m);

1963 Ferrari 250 P ($18.7m) (R303m);

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport ($18.7m);

2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3 ($17.8m) (R288.4m);

1996 Ferrari F50 ($14.5m) (R235m);

1995 Ferrari F50 ($12.1m) (R196.1m); and

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO ($11.5m) (R186.4m).

David Brynan, Gooding Christie’s senior specialist, said: “The results demonstrated that the market rewards substance. At this uppermost level of quality and significance, the cars do not need to be oversold; their histories speak for themselves and the results they garner confirm their lasting value.”

Ferrari’s controversial Luce electric car fetched $40m (R648.2m) at Monterey Car Week — a record for a new vehicle sold at auction. Auctioned by RM Sotheby’s, the car was the first Luce unit off the line and sold for far more than its official list price of R10.5m, with the Italian carmaker to donate the proceeds to charity.

Business Day