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Nascar rookie Connor Zilisch signed a multiyear deal on Monday to drive the No 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports starting in the 2028 season.

Zilisch, who races for Trackhouse Racing in the Nascar Cup Series, will replace Alex Bowman, who first raced for Hendrick in 2016 but has announced he’s retiring from full-time competitive racing after the 2027 season.

“Connor is a truly gifted young racer,” said Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick . “His talent behind the wheel is exceptional, but I’m even more impressed by the person he is. When someone with that kind of ability and character becomes available, you do everything you can to bring them into your organisation.”

The 20-year-old Zilisch is 34th in the Cup Series standings with one top-10 finish and more did not finishes (eight) than any other racer.

However, he showed his potential last year in his first full season in the second-tier Nascar Xfinity Series (now O’Reilly Auto Parts Series), finishing second in the standings with 10 wins, 20 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes in 32 races.

“This is one of those moments you dream about as a kid,” Zilisch said. “Hendrick Motorsports has always represented the standard in our sport, and being entrusted to help continue that legacy means everything to me.”

Reuters