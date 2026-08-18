Ferrari Enzo leads R1.58bn Broad Arrow auction at The Quail

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A 2003 Ferrari Enzo was the top seller, fetching $10.675m (R173.48m) after competitive bidding. Picture:

Broad Arrow Auctions generated $97.4m (R1.58bn) in sales at its 2026 The Quail Auction in California, with 159 of 186 lots sold for an 85% sell-through rate.

The two-day auction, held on August 13 and 14 at The Quail Golf Club in Carmel, was Broad Arrow’s first as the official auction partner of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering.

A 2003 Ferrari Enzo was the top seller, fetching $10.675m (R173.48m) after competitive bidding. One of just three Enzos finished in Nero DS over Rosso leather, the car was sold without reserve. The winning bidder was Jesús Ortíz Paz, frontman of American-Mexican music group Fuerza Régida.

Ferraris featured prominently among the auction’s strongest results, with several models achieving record prices:

a 2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast from the single-owner Casa Bella Macchina Collection sold for $747,500 (R12.15m), nearly double its pre-sale high estimate and a new auction record for the model;

a Classiche-certified 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello with just 848km on its odometer sold for $648,500 (R10.54m), also setting a record;

a 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina in Nero DS over Cuoio leather reached $1.627m (R26.43m); while

a low-mileage 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider sold for $1.545m (R25.09m), with both setting new auction records.

A 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina in Nero DS over Cuoio leather reached $1.627m (R26.43m). Picture: (Broad Arrow)

Bugatti models also attracted strong interest:

a 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral, one of 99 examples produced, sold for $8.805m (R143.1m), setting a new auction record for the model; while

a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport fetched $3.305m (R53.7m), also a record for the model at auction.

A 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral, one of 99 examples produced, sold for $8.805m (R143.1m). Picture: (Broad Arrow)

Other notable results included:

$2.8375m (R46.12m) for a 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupé, a record for the Hennessey marque at auction; and

$2.865m (R46.4m) for a 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort, the highest auction price for an unmodified example of the model.

Among the other Porsches:

a 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer — Classic Turbo Services “Aurum Verde Commission” — sold for $1.6m (R25.87m);

a 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo in Paint-to-Sample Violet Blue Metallic reached $500,000 (R8.11m); while

a single-owner 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S sold for $263,200 (R4.27m).

A 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic Turbo Services 'Aurum Verde Commission' sold for $1.6m (R25.87m). Picture: (Broad Arrow )

The auction also produced strong results for post-war era sports and GT cars, including:

a restored 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 S in Azzurro Mexico Metallizzato, which sold for $4.075m (R65.99m); and

a restored 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, one of only 15 examples originally finished in Sonderlackierung Light Green Metallic, which fetched $2.04m (R33.17m).

Broad Arrow’s next US auction will be held in partnership with the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week on October 2. The sale will feature about 70 collector cars and marks the auction house’s first event in the US Northeast.

The auction house will also hold its second Zoute Concours Auction in Belgium on October 9, featuring about 70 cars as part of Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.

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