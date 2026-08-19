Angela Weathers appointed Ford SA plant manager

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The Ranger bakkies produced at the Silverton plant are exported to more than 100 markets worldwide. Picture:

Ford South Africa has appointed Angela Weathers as plant manager of its Silverton manufacturing plant, effective August 2026.

She succeeds Suresh Babu, who returned to India at the end of July to take the role of plant manager at Ford’s Chennai powertrain operations.

Weathers assumes her new role after serving as director of manufacturing, quality operating systems, at Ford Motor Company in the US. She will report to Ockert Berry, vice-presient of manufacturing operations at Ford South Africa.

The long-serving Weathers has more than three decades of manufacturing leadership experience with Ford, having held senior positions spanning engineering, quality, operations and plant management, leading major manufacturing transformation programmes, advanced operational excellence and strengthened quality systems.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, she also led Ford’s critical ventilator production programme.

New plant manager at Ford South Africa Angela Weathers. Picture: (FORD SA)

She assumes leadership at a defining moment for the Silverton vehicle operations. The company was established in November 1923 in Gqeberha, and this year marks 103 years of operations. The Ranger bakkies produced at the plant are exported to more than 100 markets worldwide.

“Angela has built an exceptional career across Ford’s global manufacturing organisation, combining operational excellence with deep expertise in quality, advanced manufacturing technologies and people leadership,” said Berry.

“She joins the team at Silverton at an exciting time. Our team has established the plant as one of Ford’s leading manufacturing operations for quality globally. As we enter our second century in South Africa, her experience will help us continue raising this benchmark for quality, innovation and operational excellence even further.”

Her appointment also coincides with the official marking of August as South Africa’s Woman’s Month, but she is not the first female to occupy a seat at the top echelons of leadership at the company. She is preceded by Deborah Coleman, who was CEO and group MD of Ford South Africa from 2001 to 2004.

TimesLIVE