Carlos Sainz signs new multi-year deal to stay with Williams

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Since joining Williams, Carlos Sainz has delivered two Grand Prix podium finishes and a Sprint podium. Picture: Reuters/

Carlos Sainz has signed a new multi-year contract with Williams, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday, securing his future with the British outfit and completing its driver line-up for 2027 alongside Alex Albon.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, a four-time race winner, joined Williams in 2025 after signing a two-year deal with options to extend in July 2024, following his departure from Ferrari in a major coup for the British team.

Since joining Williams, Sainz has delivered two Grand Prix podium finishes and a Sprint podium, underlining his contribution to the team’s progress.

“I’m as committed as I was on day one to helping get Williams back to where it belongs, and I look forward to creating more memories with the team,” Sainz said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after Thai-British driver Albon extended his stay with the team.

Reuters