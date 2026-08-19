Miami to remain Nascar’s season-ender in 2027

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Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the Nascar Cup Series and two other season-finale races for the second consecutive year in November 2027, Nascar announced on Tuesday.

The 2.41km oval in Homestead, Florida — the site of championship weekend for this coming November 6 to 8 — will also be the site for the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series decider on November 12 2027, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finale on November 13 and the Cup Series race on November 14.

The track, which first hosted a Cup Series race in 1999, was the site of the three series finales from 2002-19. Phoenix Raceway was the site from 2020-25 but will now be the penultimate race on the schedule, one week earlier.

Homestead-Miami hosted races in either the spring or during the playoffs when Phoenix served as the season finale. Kyle Larson most recently won there in March 2025.

Reuters