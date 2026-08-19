Santos Beach Auto Extremo returns to Mossel Bay in September

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The Santos Beach Auto Extremo sees a collection of classic, exotic and modern performance cars displayed at the picturesque De Bakke Santos seaside resort. Picture:

The Santos Beach Auto Extremo is coming to Mossel Bay, Western Cape, on September 5. The event sees a collection of classic, exotic and modern performance cars displayed at the De Bakke Santos seaside resort.

Visitors can expect everything from veteran and vintage machinery to post-war classics, iconic sports cars, young timers, rare collector vehicles and some of today’s most desirable high-performance cars.

The event has been held in a sheltered bay area near the city centre for the past three years and traces its roots to a past and modest gathering of Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts who regularly hosted a snoek braai while sharing a passion for cars.

In 2024 the formula evolved into the first Santos Beach Auto Extremo, opening the gathering to special interest vehicles of all marques and eras in relaxed settings. Event organiser Waldo Scribante said heritage remains central to the character of Auto Extremo.

“You can admire a century-old motor car, turn around and find a modern supercar, and then sit down with friends for something good to eat while looking across the bay. That is what makes Santos special,” said Scribante.

Modern supercars mix with century-old cars across the bay. Picture: (AUTO EXTREMO)

This year’s itinerary continues as usual, but there are changes. The event moves from Sunday to Saturday, creating an opportunity for families to make it a weekend-long outing.

On the morning of September 6, participants will leave Mossel Bay on a relaxed three-day journey through some of the Western Cape’s finest driving roads, ending in Franschhoek.

The headline event sponsor has also introduced a racing simulator challenge as a new and additional activity, culminating in a top shootout later in the day. The eventual winner will receive a prize consisting of two air tickets and an AMG advanced driving course.

This year the event will embrace a distinctly Portuguese culinary flavour, drawing inspiration from the centuries-old link between Mossel Bay and the Portuguese explorer Bartolomeu Dias, who landed in the area in 1488. The Auto Extremo Food Court will honour that heritage through food and hospitality, featuring special Portuguese cuisine complemented by traditional South African dishes.

Sunday drive

The exhibitors will take the route through the Robinson Pass along Route 62 to Bonnievale, where they will enjoy the hospitality at the Angora Stud Family Farm and have the opportunity to view a beautiful collection of classic Mercedes-Benz cars.

The tour then travels through the Koo Valley to Aquila Private Game Reserve for game drives, dinner and stargazing.

The exhibitors are scheduled to go on a three-day road trip from Sunday, ending in Franschhoek on Tuesday. Picture: (AUTO EXTREMO)

On Tuesday the final leg heads towards Franschhoek, where participants will enjoy a surprise visit to a special car collection before concluding the tour with a light lunch in the Franschhoek wine district.

The show opens to the public from 9am to 4pm. Admission is R100 per adult, while school-going children accompanied by adults enter free of charge. Tickets can be bought here.

Owners of suitable classic, collectable, special interest, sports and exotic vehicles interested in taking part are invited to apply here. Exhibitor vehicle registration closes on August 28.

Business Day