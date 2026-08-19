SVI Lite armour package now available for Land Rover Defender

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According to SVI, the system provides Level B2 protection against 9mm handgun ammunition. Picture:

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SVI Engineering has expanded its SVI Lite partial-armouring range to the Land Rover Defender, giving the SUV Level B2 ballistic protection for its doors and side windows.

The Bashewa-based company launched SVI Lite in March 2025 as a more affordable alternative to its B4 discreet and B6 discreet 360° armouring packages. The system has since been adapted for several vehicles, including the Suzuki Jimny and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

On the L663-generation Defender, the SVI Lite package focuses on the doors and side windows, with customers able to choose how many doors they want armoured. The selected doors are fitted with concealed Kevlar panels, while the standard side-window glass is replaced with lightweight ballistic glass.

According to SVI, the system provides Level B2 protection against 9mm handgun ammunition, while the additional components add less than 15kg to each door.

The Lite package adds less than 15kg to each door. Picture: (SVI)

The ballistic glass retains the standard operation of the Defender’s side windows, so occupants can still lower them when required.

The package is available for all three Defender body styles: 90, 110 and 130. The Defender 110 pictured here has all four doors armoured, along with an optional Level B4 windscreen curved to match the vehicle’s original-equipment specification.

Pricing for SVI Lite starts at R74,950 per door, excluding VAT. Optional equipment includes the B4 windscreen and “Flats Over” run-flat rings.

Fitment is carried out at SVI Engineering’s facility outside Pretoria and takes two weeks, regardless of how many doors are being armoured.

TimesLIVE