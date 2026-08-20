Dealer association warns of rising AI scams in used-car market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Criminals use the latest AI tools to produce realistic but fake vehicle listings, dealerships and banking identities. Picture:

The National Automobile Dealer Association (Nada) is warning consumers to be aware of a rise in sophisticated digital scams using artificial intelligence (AI), especially in the used car market.

As rising living costs push more South Africans in search of affordable mobility options, criminals are finding more ways to defraud unsuspecting people, said the association.

The latest scam involves using AI tools and manipulation software to produce realistic vehicle listings, official-looking dealerships and banking identities, and even clone voice and video messages.

It is reported fraudsters bypass a bank auction and claim they can secure a repossessed vehicle before the auction for an upfront holding fee. The scammers then create a false sense of urgency, insisting on an electronic funds transfer (EFT) to “hold” the vehicle to avoid the sale going to other allegedly interested buyers.

Nada said repossessed vehicles are strictly handled via accredited auction houses, never via private messaging apps. Scammers will consistently make excuses to avoid an in-person viewing at a verifiable physical location, the association said.

While AI search tools and models can be used to effectively cross-reference reviews, complaints, compliments and warnings that others may have posted about a potential seller, they can also be used for nefarious plots to generate convincing photos and pre-recorded videos.

Traditional dealerships are lauded as the best safeguard against fraudulent vehicle listings. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

“Generative AI has made it easier for fraudsters. In the past, poor grammar, blurry images or inconsistent branding were easily noticeable red flags,” said Thembinkosi Pantsi, vice-president of Nada.

“Today scammers use AI to instantly generate legitimate-looking advertisements, complete with convincing e-mail and social media profiles. What looks like an unbeatable deal online can quickly turn into a devastating financial loss.”

The new trend is underscored by information from the South Africa Police Service, which indicates 147,149 commercial crime cases were recorded in the country between April 2025 and March 2026, representing a 2.5% annual increase.

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance said its 2026 study found 85% of participants in South Africa had encountered a scam in the past year.

“The single best safeguard for consumers in today’s digital landscape is transacting through an established and accredited car dealership that provides statutory protection under the Consumer Protection Act,” said Pantsi.

“Dealerships also provide the peace of mind that comes with knowing the seller is legitimate and the vehicle has undergone proper background, ownership and technical checks.”

Business Day