Hilux closes the gap, but Ranger still leads SA’s used-bakkie market

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The Ford Ranger remained South Africa’s most popular used vehicle in July, although a strong month from the Toyota Hilux saw its closest rival narrow the gap at the top of the sales table.

AutoTrader recorded 2,055 used Ranger sales during the month, compared with 1,661 for the Hilux. That gave the Ranger a lead of 394 vehicles and kept the two bakkies firmly in first and second place overall, ahead of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo with 1,355 sales.

Both bakkies recorded year-on-year growth of 1.5%, with Ranger sales increasing from 2,025 units in July 2025 and Hilux sales rising from 1,636. The bigger difference came in the month-on-month figures, with Hilux sales increasing by 18% from 1,410 in June, compared with 13% growth for the Ranger from 1,823.

The Ranger remains at the top of the used-vehicle table. Picture: (Ford)

The Hilux consequently reduced the Ranger’s lead from 413 vehicles in June to 394 in July. The difference remains relatively small, but the Toyota gained some ground during a month in which the broader used-car market also improved.

Price provides some context for the difference between the two. The average used Hilux sold for R481,753 in July, about R21,500 less than the Ranger’s average price of R503,219. However, the typical Hilux was also older and had travelled further, averaging a 2020 model year and 109,965km, compared with 2021 and 82,310km for the Ranger.

The top 10 sold used models in July 2026. Picture: (Supplied)

Sales of the Hilux were concentrated in two of the country’s five most popular used derivatives. The Hilux 2.8GD-6 recorded 693 sales, while the 2.4GD-6 accounted for another 601. The Ranger XL matched the latter figure with 601 sales, making it the only Ranger derivative to appear among the top five.

The July figures show that the gap between the two bakkies can shift from month to month. For now, however, the Ranger remains at the top of the used-vehicle table, with 394 more sales than the Hilux in July.

TimesLIVE