Max Verstappen to stay with Red Bull until 2030

Max Verstappen will continue with Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2030 Formula One season, the team said on Thursday.
“I am really pleased with the contract extension,” Verstappen said in a statement.
“We have the best people and I’m excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again. This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.