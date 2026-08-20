Uber launches first robotaxis in Europe

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Riders can book the service by requesting a UberX or Comfort ride through the Uber app. File photo:

Uber, Verne and Pony.ai said on Wednesday they had launched autonomous rides in Zagreb, making the Croatian capital the first European city where users can book a self-driving vehicle through Uber’s app.

Riders can book robotaxis in key areas in Zagreb, including the city centre, with service availability and geographic coverage expected to expand over time, the companies said.

During the initial phase, a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the vehicle as the companies work toward fully autonomous operations, they said.

Chinese robotaxi firm Pony.ai provides the autonomous driving technology, while Croatian startup Verne serves as the fleet owner and service operator and Uber integrates the service into its ride-hailing platform

The launch advances the partnership announced in March, with the companies planning to expand the service to other European cities.

Riders can book the service by requesting a UberX or Comfort ride through the Uber app, which will show vehicle details and instructions when a self-driving car is available.

Reuters