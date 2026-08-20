WATCH | New Audi RS e-tron GT performance: the ultimate expression of Vorsprung

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Yes, the new Audi RS e-tron GT performance is as quick as it looks. With 680kW/999Nm from its dual-motor setup, it claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 2.5 seconds.

German premium brand Audi has a heritage steeped in a spirit of high performance.

With proven success in World Rally Championship, Le Mans and Dakar, the brand has a well-stocked trophy cabinet and its sporting road-going models are distillations of lessons learnt in motorsport.

Having made its debut in the 2026 Formula One season, the Audi Revolut F1 team is elevating the brand’s competitive aspirations in the pinnacle of motorsport.

As automakers reinvent and adapt towards progressive, electrified power sources, the four-rings marque has thrown down the gauntlet in the arena of zero-emissions supercars.

The new Audi RS e-tron GT performance has arrived in South Africa, with astonishing sprinting capabilities matched by breathtaking design and a cabin that will appeal to discerning buyers who refuse to compromise on luxury.

A sharper, more dramatic design

Audi first launched the e-tron range of electric vehicles in 2022, on the back of significant investment in local infrastructure to support owners. This included over R45m towards establishing high-output charging stations across South Africa.

The flagship RS e-tron GT is a four-door supercar proving that spellbinding acceleration, dynamic handling and high-speed hallmarks of sporting exotics can coexist in a zero-emissions package.

For 2026, the updated RS e-tron GT performance — offered on an exclusive-order basis — features a number of significant enhancements.

Buyers will observe a more daring aesthetic approach. At the front, the revised Matrix LED headlamps are visually different, but also incorporate technical enhancements for a superior field of illumination.

Wider frontal air intakes serve as part of the enhanced aerodynamic package of the vehicle, with air curtains incorporated into the front fenders, reducing drag.

The streamlined shape is mirrored by an underside that is sealed, like pedigreed motorsport racers, while its rear spoiler deploys for enhanced downforce at higher velocities. An aggressive rear diffuser channels air flow smoothly.

The Audi RS e-tron GT performance’s ground-hugging physique integrates functional aerodynamic elements. (Audi Media)

New for 2026 is a Matte Carbon Camouflage styling package, lending a svelte look to the appearance. Nine new colours are on offer, including the elegant Bedford Green shown here.

Rolling stock comprises 21″, six-spoke alloy wheels, setting a broad footprint that complements the wide stance of the vehicle.

Crucially, it gives the RS e-tron GT performance a track befitting its abilities: tarmac-ripping acceleration and the ability to maintain high speeds effortlessly.

Supercar performance, entirely electric power

An official 0-100km/h time of 2.5 seconds and (electronically limited) top speed of 250km/h place the RS e-tron GT Performance among an exclusive niche of supercars.

But while adversaries retain internal combustion setups, its future-forward powertrain is entirely electric.

Quattro remains a cornerstone of high-performance Audi models and this is honoured in the new RS flagship. Except it delivers the virtues of all-wheel drive by incorporating two motors, one at the front axle and one at the rear.

The combined system output is 680kW and 999Nm; numbers that speak for themselves. Arresting the sheer momentum generated by the powertrain are a set of RS carbon ceramic brakes, delivering repeatedly fade-free braking performance.

Straight-line performance is bolstered by sharpened athletics in the prowess, where the two-chamber, two-valve air suspension ensures level cornering. The system is adjustable, allowing drivers to toggle between raised settings for comfort and a reduced height of as much as 111mm prioritising dynamic driving.

High-voltage architecture allows for as much as 80% of charge in under 20 minutes. (Audi Media)

Like the power and torque outputs, the RS e-tron GT performance has a sizable gross battery capacity of 105kWh. On a full charge, its quoted range is 592km, sufficient for long-distance touring.

Luxury meets advanced technology

Occupants will relish extended journeys, in a cabin outfitted with a blend of racy and luxurious elements. Matte Carbon Camouflage inlays on the door panel and fascia complement the exterior package.

The RS Performance Design Package gives buyers a wide scope of customisation options. The TimesLIVE motoring team sampled a vehicle with sumptuous black Fine Nappa leather and yellow stitching contrasted with Dinamica microfibre.

Meticulous detailing and the finest materials lend a handcrafted feel to the cabin. A vast array of customisation options is available to buyers, with a wide scope of materials and hues.

The sleek interior of the Audi RS e-tron GT performance features the finest materials, from genuine hide to authentic carbon fibre. (Audi Media)

The Audi RS e-tron GT performance’s digital and connectivity offerings are as sophisticated as the future-forward powertrain.

The Virtual Cockit Plus instrument cluster measures 12.3″, giving the driver access to every detail relating to the operation of the vehicle. This is supported by the central MMI touch display, incorporating the MMI Navigation Plus system and dedicated RS Performance menu.

Audi Connect links the owner’s smartphone to the vehicle, giving remote access to certain functions and allowing them to keep tabs on critical information such as range and maintenance notifications.

The Audi RS e-tron GT performance is priced from R4.9m and includes a five-year/100,000km Audi freeway maintenance plan and a separate eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

For more information, visit the Audi South Africa website.

This article was sponsored by Audi South Africa.