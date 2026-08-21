Australian regulator sues Subaru over repair data access for independent mechanics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The regulator said Subaru offered repairers access only through remote assistance, and supplied information on an annual basis instead of the required daily or monthly options, and failed to provide scheme information to two independent repairers immediately on request. Picture:

Australia’s competition regulator said on Friday it had sued Japanese carmaker Subaru’s Australian unit, alleging it denied independent car repairers the same access to vehicle repair information as its dealerships.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) alleges between July 2022 and August 2024, Subaru Australia, the sole importer and distributor of Subaru vehicles in the country, failed to offer independent repairers the same access to software and technical information as its dealerships.

Subaru Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The regulator said Subaru:

offered repairers access only through remote assistance;

supplied information on an annual basis instead of the required daily or monthly options; and

failed to provide scheme information to two independent repairers immediately on request.

The failures were in breach of the Motor Vehicle Service and Repair Information Sharing Scheme (MVIS), the regulator said, marking its first court action for an alleged breach of the scheme. The MVIS is a mandatory scheme that requires motor vehicle service and repair information to be made available for purchase by all Australian repairers at a price not exceeding its fair market value.

The regulator also said the breaches forced independent repairers to buy certain hardware to connect the software to the vehicles. “Consumers may have been unable to use an independent, local or family-run repairer rather than using Subaru’s dealerships,” said ACCC commissioner Luke Woodward.

The ACCC said it is seeking declarations, penalties, costs and other orders, but did not specify the penalties sought.

Reuters