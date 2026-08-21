New Chery Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition now available in SA

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The Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition stands out with a blacked-out exterior treatment. Picture:

Chery South Africa has expanded its Tiggo 7 range with the new Distinction Dark Edition.

Based on the standard Distinction derivative, it stands out with a blacked-out exterior treatment. The darker finish extends to the radiator grille, window surrounds and 18″ alloy wheels, while the rear windows are fitted with tinted privacy glass.

Four colours are available:

black and white two-tone;

khaki white;

carbon white; and

phantom grey.

The darker theme continues inside, where black artificial leather upholstery and complementary detailing create a cohesive look. The multifunction steering wheel is also trimmed in artificial leather and offers manual rake and reach adjustment.

The seats and steering wheel are trimmed in black artificial leather. Picture: (Chery)

Standard features include a curved dual-screen display combining a 12.3″ digital instrument cluster with a 12.3″ touchscreen infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and intelligent voice commands. There’s also:

keyless entry;

one-button start;

dual-zone climate control; and

a powered tailgate.

Under the bonnet, the Dark Edition is powered by the firm’s 108kW/210Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, with three drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Chery says it achieves 6.9l/100km on the combined cycle, giving it a theoretical cruising range of 739km from its 51l tank.

On the safety front, the Dark Edition is fitted with seven airbags, up from four in the standard Distinction model. Other safety features include:

tyre-pressure monitoring;

rear parking sensors; and

a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines.

Priced at R415,900, for the first owner the new Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition is covered by:

a five-year/150,000km warranty;

a five-year/75,000km service plan; and

a 10-year/1-million km engine warranty.

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