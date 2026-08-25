Lepas L6 EV to be showcased at Festival of Motoring

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The Lepas L6 EV has a claimed WLTC range of up to 450km. Picture:

Lepas South Africa will exhibit its all-electric L6 EV at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 28 to 30, giving visitors an early look at the brand’s latest model.

The L6 EV is powered by a 67.08kWh battery pack and a front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 275Nm of torque. It has a claimed WLTC range of up to 450km and supports both AC and DC charging via a CCS Type 2 connection. A 6.6kW onboard AC charger and portable Type 2 charger are included.

There are three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – while the chassis uses independent rear suspension and electric power steering. The L6 EV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, with ventilated disc brakes at the front and solid discs at the rear.

The cabin gets an 8.88-inch digital instrument display and a 13.2-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and voice control. An eight-speaker Sony sound system and 50W wireless smartphone charger are also part of the package.

The cabin gets an 8.88-inch digital instrument display and a 13.2-inch central touchscreen. (Lepas)

The front seats are electrically adjustable and have heating and ventilation, with the driver also getting memory settings and four-way lumbar adjustment. Other features include leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, rear air vents, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

The Chinese marque – a subsidiary of Chery – says the L6 EV comes with 20 driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, traffic-jam assist, blind-spot detection, lane-change assist and emergency lane keeping. Its automatic emergency braking system can detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Rear cross-traffic alert and braking, a 540º panoramic camera and fully automatic parking assist are also fitted, along with front and rear parking sensors. The safety specification includes seven airbags, LED headlights, intelligent headlight control and rain-sensing wipers.

Lepas has not yet confirmed the L6 EV’s local price, final specification or on-sale date. More details, including performance figures, are expected closer to its South African launch.