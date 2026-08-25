Netflix renews ‘Drive to Survive’ for ninth season

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The docuseries has been credited with helping to fuel a massive growth in F1's fan base, particularly in the US. File picture:

Netflix has confirmed that Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return for a ninth instalment to document the 2026 Formula One season.

The docuseries debuted on the streaming service in 2019 and has been credited with helping to fuel a massive growth in F1’s fan base, particularly in the US.

The series provides unprecedented access to the paddock while adding insight into the drivers’ personal lives off the track.

“We’re so excited to be making Season 9 of this iconic show,” Box to Box production company executive producers James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin said. “This year we’re going to go deeper than ever before into the hidden spaces of this fantastic sport.”

The 2026 storylines expected to be chronicled include:

the future of Red Bull star Max Verstappen;

the rise of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who leads the points race; and

the controversial change in power unit regulations for 2026.

Reuters