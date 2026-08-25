New iCaur V27 to make Festival of Motoring debut this weekend

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The rapid V27 will be the new flagship of iCaur's range. Picture:

Chinese brand iCaur will debut its flagship V27 hybrid SUV at this weekend’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami.

Since its launch in South Africa in 2025, the Chery-owned marque has offered only fully electric cars — the V23 and 03T — but the new all-wheel-drive V27 pairs a 1.5l petrol engine with two electric motors to produce a sportscar-like 339kW of power and a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of just five seconds.

The SUV has a claimed electric range of 150km and a total driving range of more than 1,000km.

The V27 sits at the top of the iCaur range and continues the “future classic design” direction introduced by the charismatic and boxy V23. It has squared proportions and an upright stance, but the V27 is a larger and more refined car with a longer body and more interior space.

Standard features include a dual panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and up to 50 storage spaces. The V27 will be shown to the local public for the first time at this weekend’s festival, with pre-orders being taken. Pricing and delivery timing will be confirmed later.

The launch is part of a larger showing for iCaur, which will also reveal its 03T REEV (range-extended electric vehicle) to Kyalami and announce a long-term partnership with Red Bull.

“The V27 is a significant vehicle for us, but we did not want its first public appearance to be a static reveal,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at iCaur and Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

“Festival of Motoring gives people time to see the car properly, spend time with the range and get behind the wheel. Our partnership with Red Bull means that engagement will continue well beyond the weekend at Kyalami.”

The Festival of Motoring takes place at Kyalami from August 28 to 30.

Business Day