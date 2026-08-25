REVIEW | Toyota Hilux gets a much-needed polish

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Toyota gives its bestselling bakkie a substantial makeover to take on increasingly sophisticated rivals. Picture:

In a turbulent vehicle market with intense competition, Toyota’s Hilux has stood like a tree planted by the water; it will not be moved. The locally built bakkie range has enjoyed a very long spell as South Africa’s best-selling vehicle, and by a wide margin.

However, most of that success is in the single-cab workhorse segment, and Toyota has introduced a heavily revised Hilux double-cab and extended-cab range to better compete with newer and flashier rivals in the lifestyle league, most notably the segment-dominating Ford Ranger.

Prado-inspired cabin ambience is a step up from the previous Hilux. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

It’s not an all-new Hilux but an extensive revamp of the eighth-generation model introduced in 2016, including a modernised exterior, a more premium cabin, improved refinement and updated tech. Toyota calls the revamped Hilux tougher, smarter, safer and more connected than ever before, saying it has preserved its famed durability while introducing refinements to compete in a new era.

The new Hilux gets a distinctly more modern face with slim headlights and a honeycomb mesh grille. Redesigned tailgate detailing and modern LED lights complete the fresh new look.

New integrated access steps to the load bay improve convenience when loading cargo, while the double cab’s payload capacity is a useful 795kg and it can tow braked trailers weighing up to 3.5 tonnes.

A renaissance has taken place inside too, with a smarter new cabin that takes cues from the new Land Cruiser Prado, including a chunky multifunction steering wheel and gearshifter.

Cabin ambience is a step up from the previous Hilux. Soft-touch surfaces provide a richer feel and better comfort than before, including padded armrests, but some hard plastic remains. The fit and finish could also be improved, most noticeably around the top cubbyhole, where the panel is slightly misaligned.

Toyota’s double cab is brought technologically up to date with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection (at last), four USB charging ports and a wireless charger. A digital instrument display and larger touchscreen infotainment system further bring the Hilux into the modern era. Ergonomically, there aren’t any complaints. Physical controls remain for hassle-free operation, and front cupholders mounted at the air vents to keep drinks cool are a handy feature.

The extensively updated Hilux takes aim at the Ford Ranger with more refinement, tech and comfort. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

The new Hilux double cab is available in SRX, Raider and range-topping Legend executions, with the latter priced at R945,500 for the 4x2 and R999,900 for the 4x4. The Legend models are differentiated by 18-inch alloy wheels compared to 17s, and premium features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, a high-end JBL sound system with nine speakers, leather upholstery, a multiterrain monitor and an electrically adjusted driver’s seat.

For the first time on Hilux, safety features in the Legend include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and safe-exit assist, but all models have seven airbags, ABS brakes and stability control.

Toyota has introduced Ultra Wide Band technology on smart entry-equipped models to help prevent relay attacks, and a redesigned gear-lock system provides added protection. Through the Toyota Remote and MyToyota applications, customers gain access to a wide range of remote services and vehicle management functions. Owners can remotely monitor vehicle status, lock and unlock doors, locate their vehicle, schedule services and receive maintenance reminders directly from their smartphones.

Dimensions haven’t changed in the updated Hilux and the cabin is not the most spacious in a segment where many rivals are getting larger. The non-adjustable rear seat backrests are quite upright, and taller adults may struggle with legroom at the back.

A new electric power steering replaces the old hydraulic setup in the latest Hilux, lightening the steering to improve low-speed manoeuvrability without worsening the feel.

As before, suspension comprises front coil springs and rear leaf springs, but it has been revised to give the Hilux a better ride quality, and the improvement is noticeable. There is less jarring and bouncing when driving on bumpy roads, even with no load in the back. We tested the bakkie on a gravel road, where it displayed good composure on the loose surface.

For a bakkie, the Hilux has decent refinement, and Toyota added extra soundproofing materials and refined the engine mounting systems to reduce vibration and noise.

The faithful 2.8l GD-6 turbodiesel engine remains, aided in the flagship Legend models by a 48V mild-hybrid system to reduce fuel consumption in urban traffic and improve responsiveness from a standing start.

The engine may be long in the tooth, having been introduced with the eighth-generation Hilux 10 years ago, but it still does the business in terms of performance. It’s a gutsy workhorse with great low-down torque and acceptable economy; the test vehicle averaged 11l/100km.

Rugged off-road ability is ensured by tall ground clearance and selectable 4WD in high and low range, with a manually selectable rear diff lock. A panoramic monitor, including an under-vehicle view, helps keep the bakkie out of harm’s way when off-roading and parking.

The new Hilux is backed by a nine-service/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty, the latter a weak point considering some rivals offer up to seven years and 200,000km. The Mild Hybrid battery in the Hilux Legend is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty.

Verdict

At just shy of R1m, the range-topping new Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Legend MHEV is no bargain when more powerful rivals with roomier cabins can be had for similar money (see below). But the double-cab version of South Africa’s favourite vehicle brings major improvements in refinement and technology that help it compete more effectively with rivals, while retaining its iconic reputation for durability and the backing of Toyota’s extensive dealer network.

Hilux vs key rivals