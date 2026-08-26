Motoring

Freedom 250 nets best IndyCar ratings outside 500 since 2008

Fox reports 32% surge in average viewership for IndyCar Series

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Fox reported an average of 3.282-million viewers for the unique event, the largest audience outside the Indy 500 since IndyCar merged with Champ Car in 2008. Picture: (Amber Searls)

The IndyCar Series Freedom 250 Grand Prix, a one-time street race in the nation’s capital in honour of the country’s semiquincentennial, earned the racing circuit’s best TV ratings for any non-Indianapolis 500 race since 2008.

Fox reported an average of 3.282-million viewers for the unique event, the largest audience outside the Indy 500 since IndyCar merged with Champ Car in 2008. Viewership peaked at 3.482-million between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

Washington, DC, had never hosted a street race of this kind before 2026, but US President Donald Trump authorised the race with an executive order in January. The secretaries of the interior and transportation designed the race route, which encircled and cut through the National Mall.

The IndyCar Series, whose US TV rights belong to Fox, is averaging 1.88-million viewers per race, a 32% increase from this time last year, Sports Business Journal reported.

Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Global won the race, beating Denmark’s Christian Lundgaard by 3.0906 seconds.

Reuters


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