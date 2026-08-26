Indian court to re-hear VW’s challenge to $1.4bn tax demand

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Despite a two-decade presence in India, VW is a tiny player in the world’s third biggest car market. Picture:

An Indian court will re-hear Volkswagen’s challenge to a $1.4bn (R22.3bn) tax demand for allegedly undervaluing some auto imports, according to a court order seen by Reuters, prolonging one of the country’s biggest tax disputes.

The decision by the high court in Mumbai on Tuesday comes more than a year after arguments in the case were concluded, but no verdict was announced, creating an overhang for the carmaker at a time when it is in talks with a potential partner for its India operations.

India’s supreme court earlier this year set a limit on how long after arguments are concluded the judgment should be delivered.

The judges in the VW case said on Tuesday the final verdict could not be delivered within the stipulated time, and the court in Mumbai will constitute a new panel of judges to hear it at a later date.

Indian tax authorities have alleged the carmaker mis-declared its auto component imports in the country over a 12-year period to pay lower taxes, resulting in dues of about $1.4bn. The German group has defended its practice.

Volkswagen is accused by Indian tax authorities of importing “almost the entire” car in unassembled condition, called “completely knocked down” units, but avoiding paying a higher 30% tp 35% tax rate on such units by declaring it was bringing in individual auto parts.

The carmaker has warned the dispute is a matter of “life and death” for the company’s business in India, and will deal a body blow to India’s policy of making it easier for foreign investors to do business in the country.

Despite a two-decade presence in India, VW is a tiny player in the world’s third biggest car market. The high-profile tax case has rekindled investor worries about how lengthy disputes could stymie their plans in India.

Reuters