Max Verstappen to take on 100 drivers in biggest-ever kart race

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'Max vs 100' will see Max Verstappen start behind a field of sports stars, streamers, personalities and fans from around the world. Picture:

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will return to his karting roots on September 16 when he takes on 100 competitors at Silverstone in what is billed as the world’s biggest go-kart race.

The event, dubbed “Max vs 100”, will see Verstappen start behind a field of sports stars, streamers, personalities and fans from around the world. With 101 karts on the grid, the race will be staged on a purpose-built circuit at the British Grand Prix venue.

Verstappen, who began karting at the age of four, progressed through championships in Belgium and the Netherlands before winning world and European titles and moving into single-seater racing.

“In go-karts you learn all the basics: starts, defending, overtaking. Of course, I spent a long period of my life go-karting, so it’s always nice to return.”

The 28-year-old driver said the fundamentals of karting should come back naturally, despite the considerable time he has spent racing Formula One cars.

“It’s about understanding the grip of the go-kart. I’ve done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things.”

Max Verstappen said the fundamentals of karting should come back naturally, despite the considerable time he has spent racing Formula One cars. Picture: (Red Bull Content Pool)

Among those joining Verstappen on the grid will be Red Bull athletes Arda Saatçi, Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews and Matt Jones, along with streamers TheGrefg, Caedrel and TheDonato.

The circuit has been designed for the unusual 101-driver format by French racing driver and kart designer David Terrien, a former youth karting world champion.

“Creating a track for 101 drivers at the same time has never been done, never been seen. So, it’s very exciting.”

Verstappen has won twice at Silverstone in Formula One, but this time he will have to work his way through a much larger field rather than starting near the front.

Terrien expects traffic to be a major part of the challenge.

“When you have Max chasing everyone, I think that’s going to be the experience of a lifetime for all the drivers. You’re going to have Max showcasing all these skills of looking through the traffic, trying to prepare and plan where he can overtake people, and going through the traffic at the fastest speed he can because he doesn’t want to let the drivers at the front pull away.”

The circuit has been designed by French racing driver and kart designer David Terrien. (Red Bull Content Pool)

Terrien and test driver Sebastian Job, a two-time iRacing World Champion and Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing driver, have already conducted a shakedown to assess how the format would work with a large field.

Job said even overtaking 50 karts proved difficult during testing.

“I think to overtake 100 cars is going to be extremely difficult. Today we did it with 50, and even that was a challenge to do it in the allotted time. He’s got his work cut out for him big time.”

Verstappen, who recently extended his Red Bull contract through to the end of 2030, appears to be embracing the unusual challenge.

Asked what he was most looking forward to, he said: “Just seeing the carnage unfold in front of me.”

“Max vs 100” will be broadcast live globally on Disney+ on September 16.