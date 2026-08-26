Nascar to return to Naval Base Coronado in 2027, plans to visit other military sites

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Nascar announced on Tuesday that it will return to Naval Base Coronado in 2027, with both the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series racing at the Southern California course for a second consecutive year.

Nascar also announced plans to hold more races at military sites, beginning in 2028. Chief operating officer Ben Kennedy said the decision was made after speaking with secretary of defence (war) Pete Hegseth during this year’s inaugural race weekend at Coronado.

“He obviously loved the event, enjoyed the event and that helped spur conversations around what the future relationship might look like with them,” Kennedy said. “So we agreed in 2028 we’re going to go to another military installation as a part of a long-term plan as we think about rotating these ...

“It still remains to be seen where and what and when those other locations might look like, but [Nascar has] already been digging into a number of different markets that we feel like are priority markets for us to be in that we frankly don’t have a large presence in today, along with just iconic installations that everyone knows of.”

Corey Heim picked up his first career Cup win in the inaugural Cup race run at Coronado, the Anduril 250, on June 21.

One change will be the timing of the race, as the 2027 race in Coronado will be run August 1, making it the championship round of Nascar’s In-Season Challenge – a five-race midseason tournament, with 32 drivers competing for a $1m (R15.9m) prize.

Nascar also announced the Craftsman Truck Series would not return to Coronado after racing there this year, replacing the stop with a September race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Clarington, Ontario.

Reuters