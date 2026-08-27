Austin Hill to race full-time in Nascar Cup Series in 2027

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Austin Hill previously owned Austin Hill Racing that competed in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series and Arca Menards Series from 2013-17. Picture:

Austin Hill will race full-time in the No 33 car in the Nascar Cup Series in 2027, Richard Childress Racing has announced.

Hill has 16 combined wins while qualifying for the Chase in each of the past five seasons driving RCR’s No 21 in the Nascar O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He has also run 15 Cup races this season, but has yet to record a top-10 finish.

Hill had raced in two Cup races earlier this year before taking over the No 33 after Kyle Busch’s death.

“Austin Hill is a talented race car driver and his continued growth, work ethic and success across multiple levels of Nascar competition have positioned him for his next step with RCR,” said chair and CEO Richard Childress.

“He’s put a tremendous amount of effort into his career, especially this year with everything he’s taken on. We’ve watched Austin grow as a driver and as a person, and we’re proud to have him continue that growth with RCR in the Nascar Cup Series.”

Hill, 32, is originally from Winston, Georgia, and previously owned Austin Hill Racing that competed in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series and Arca Menards Series from 2013-17.

“I’m extremely thankful to Richard and everyone at RCR for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” Hill said. “Every race car driver dreams of competing full time in the Nascar Cup Series, and to have that opportunity with RCR is something I don’t take for granted.”

Reuters