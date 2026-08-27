New Geely Riddara electric double cab arrives in South Africa

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The Geely Riddara is available in three trim levels. Picture:

Geely has launched its new Riddara electric double-cab range in South Africa.

Envisioned as an EV from the start of the design process rather than being adapted from existing ICE underpinnings, it’s built on the Chinese marque’s new M.A.P platform, which is said to merge passenger-vehicle refinement with bakkie capability.

It’s a sizable piece of kit too, measuring 5,260mm long and 1,900mm wide, with a 3,120mm wheelbase. The cargo bed measures 1,525mm by 1,450mm by 540mm. Styling-wise, it features a broad, upright stance, with lots of clean surfacing and distinctive LED lighting.

Three derivatives are available from launch, starting with the entry-level Aspire 2WD.

The Riddara is available as a 2WD or 4WD. Picture: (Geely)

Riding on 17-inch wheels shod with 225/65 all-terrain tyres, it’s powered by a 63kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack and a single electric motor on the rear axle producing 180kW and 309Nm of torque. Three drive modes are offered: Economy, Comfort and Sport.

Geely quotes a 369km NEDC range and a 0-100km/h time of 9.0 seconds, with a top speed of 160km/h. DC charging is rated at 90kW, taking a claimed 32 minutes to charge the battery from 30% to 80%. Using a 6.6kW AC supply, a 20%-100% charge takes 9.3 hours.

The 2WD model has a claimed 1,115kg payload and can tow up to 2,500kg. Ground clearance is 220mm, while its maximum wading depth is 500mm.

Next up is the Aspire 4WD, which brings a larger 73kWh LFP battery and a dual-motor four-wheel-drive system. Combined motor output rises to 280kW and 485Nm, cutting the claimed 0-100km/h time to 7.0 seconds. Top speed remains 160km/h, while NEDC range increases to 390km.

Payload capacity weighs in at as much as 1,235kg. Picture: (Geel)

The 4WD system also brings a broader selection of drive modes, with Sand, Mud, Off-road and Wading modes added to the mix.

DC charging remains rated at 90kW, but the claimed 30%-80% charging time drops to 30 minutes. A 6.6kW AC connection takes 7.9 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%.

The Aspire 4WD also improves the Riddara’s load-lugging credentials, with a 1,235kg payload and 3,000kg towing capacity. Ground clearance rises to 225mm, though its claimed wading depth remains 500mm.

Both Aspire models are available in a choice of three colours: black, white or silver.

The flagship Apex 4WD rides on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 235/60R all-terrain tyres. It uses the same 73kWh LFP battery as the Aspire 4WD but gets more powerful electric motors. Peak combined output climbs to 315kW and 595Nm, making the Apex the most powerful Riddara in the range.

Geely quotes a 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds under specific conditions when fitted with HT tyres, while top speed increases to 190km/h.

Towing capacity peaks at 3,000kg. Picture: (Geely)

Its DC charging capability increases to 110kW, with a claimed 30-minute charge time, while AC charging is rated at 6.6kW.

The Apex retains the 3,000kg towing capacity of the Aspire 4WD, but its payload falls to 1,030kg. Ground clearance stays at 225mm, while its headline off-road upgrade is an 815mm wading depth — considerably more than the 500mm quoted for the two Aspire derivatives.

Other Apex-specific features include a 70l front trunk, a 48l hidden storage compartment beneath the rear bench, a panoramic roof, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and 6.6kW/220V vehicle-to-load capability. The latter transforms the Apex into a mobile power bank, allowing owners to power equipment, appliances and outdoor activities — or provide an additional source of power during load-shedding.

The Apex also features a larger colour palette, including green, blue, silver, grey and white.

The Apex model gets leather upholstery and enhanced infotainment. Picture: (Geel)

Inside, the two Aspire models feature a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control with rear vents, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch floating central touchscreen. The Apex upgrades to a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument panel and 14.6-inch floating central display.

Apple CarPlay, phone mirroring via Carbit Link and wireless smartphone charging are available, while the Apex receives a more comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technology. This includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping and emergency lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, and rear collision warning.

The number of airbags also increases through the range, from two in the Aspire 2WD to four in the Aspire 4WD and six in the Apex 4WD.

Mechanically, all three Riddara models use MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension, along with four-wheel disc brakes and electric power steering.

Pricing:

Aspire 2WD: R611,900

Aspire 4WD: R681,900

Apex 4WD: R781,900

Pricing includes a six-year/150,000km warranty and six-year/120,000km service plan, while the battery is covered for eight years or 200,000km.