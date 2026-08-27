All-electric Suzuki eVitara might be coming to South Africa

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Suzuki's eVitara is the Japanese brand’s first battery-electric vehicle.

Suzuki is showing off its new eVitara at the Festival of Motoring.

The Japanese brand’s first battery-electric vehicle pairs a 61kWh battery pack with dual electric motors for a combined output of 135kW and 307Nm of torque. Claimed maximum driving range (WLTP) is 395km.

While a single-motor derivative is also available, the 4WD variant on display benefits from Suzuki’s ALLGRIP-e four-wheel-drive system, which provides drive to both axles and enhances traction when conditions demand it.

Drivers can switch between Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes, while Trail mode and hill-descent control further enhance the soft-roader’s off-road capability.

Inside, the eVitara introduces a new Integrated Display System. (Suzuki)

Inside, the eVitara introduces a new Integrated Display System, combining a 10.25-inch digital instrument display with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system.

Features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360º camera, Suzuki’s Dual Sensor Brake Support II, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and seven airbags.

There’s also 12-colour interior ambient lighting, heated front seats, a glass roof with sunshade, an Infinity sound system with a subwoofer and dashboard speakers, as well as a wireless smartphone charger.

Suzuki says the eVitara on display at the Festival of Motoring represents the proposed local specification and demonstrates that the brand has a BEV ready for potential introduction to South Africa, should market conditions support it.

TimesLIVE