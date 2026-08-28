BAIC’s SA-bound Arcfox T1 previewed at Festival of Motoring

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In overseas markets the Arcfox T1 is offered with two sizes of LFP battery packs. Picture:

Arcfox — the premium new energy vehicle subsidiary of Beijing-based BAIC Motor — has made its first South African appearance at the Festival of Motoring.

The brand will come to market later this year with the launch of the Arcfox T1 compact crossover electric SUV, which measures 4,337mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,572mm tall. Its wheelbase is 2,770mm, ensuring a spacious cabin.

In overseas markets, this BYD Dolphin rival is fitted with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. Paired with a 42.3kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, it produces 70kW and 176Nm of torque and offers up to 425km of driving range according to the somewhat optimistic China light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC) standard.

Drivers can switch between four drive modes: Economy, Sport, Comfort and a user-customisable Personalised mode. A more potent 95kW version is also available, offering 320km of range.

Both variants are compatible with DC fast charging, allowing the battery to replenish from 30% to 80% in 25 minutes. Both also feature vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing them to power external devices — handy whenever Eskom stops playing ball.

The Arcfox T1 features a wraparound digital cockpit with an 8.8" digital instrument cluster and a 15.6" floating touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: (Arcfox)

Inside, the Arcfox T1 offers a technology-rich cabin, featuring a wraparound digital cockpit with an 8.8″ digital instrument cluster and a 15.6″ floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. There’s also a 360º surround-view camera with a transparent chassis display, a 66W phone supercharger, automatic parking, automatic emergency braking and adaptive intelligent cruise control.

The Arcfox brand is currently represented in Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe as part of an ambitious global expansion strategy.

“Arcfox represents a new chapter for BAIC in South Africa,” said Brand & PR manager Ameena Sheik Hassan.

“It brings a premium, technology-led electric vehicle to a market that is ready for it, and the Festival of Motoring gives local audiences their first real look at what the brand stands for before we go on sale. We’re building this launch on strong global momentum, and we’re excited to bring that energy to South Africa.”

Pricing and final specifications for the local Arcfox T1 variant will be confirmed closer to launch.

TimesLIVE